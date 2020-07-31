London rep says no need to fear COVID in UK
(CNS): André Ebanks, the Cayman Islands Government representative to the UK and Europe, based at the London office, said that Cayman students and those going back to work in the UK do not need to fear COVID-19 there. However, Britain has suffered some of the worst impacts in the world, currently having well over a quarter of a million active cases of COVID-19 and more than 46,000 deaths.
Nevertheless, hundreds of Caymanian students and workers will be going back to, or arriving in, the UK over the next few weeks. As a result, the London office is doing what it can to support them and offer advice about keeping safe in the face of the pandemic there.
On Friday the office launched a digital “Welcome Pack” to provide continued assistance.
“We want Caymanians and Cayman residents coming from Cayman to the UK to know we are here for them and that, with prudent precautions, they do not need to fear covid-19 lifestyle in the UK,” Ebanks said.
“We are specifically aiming our welcome pack to those coming over on upcoming air-bridges, but the information will form part of an ongoing support network for Caymanians overseas, even in Europe and Asia, to enhance, even further, a true sense of a Cayman community — a virtual home away from home,” Ebanks said.
He added that the Cayman Islands Government Office in the UK (CIGOUK) team wants to ensure that the Cayman diaspora knows how to find them and vice-versa when necessary to provide up-to-date information “in these uneasy times when conditions and rules may shift unexpectedly”.
CIGOUK has partnered with affiliate network Cayman Connection UK to share information and include students and other Caymanians overseas in the discussion about what they may need, Messages of welcome will also be shared from Caymanians who remained in the UK during COVID-19 lockdown and the summer.
Dr Shari Smith, manager of the CIG Scholarship Secretariat, said it had maintained close communication with scholars during these unprecedented times.
“This September is not a typical university start for students and we can’t try to treat it that way or make decisions like it is,” she said. “Our team is working assiduously to provide support to our students by facilitating the implementation of alternate provisions and measures in this regard. The Welcome Pack initiative contributes greatly to these efforts and I encourage all Caymanian students to take advantage of this resource which provides useful information about moving to and living in the UK, as well as updates about the current Covid-19 restrictions in the UK.”
Meanwhile the secretariat will continue working in partnership with the CIGOUK .
Kate Kandiah, founder of Cayman Connection UK, a network for Caymanians and those associated with the Cayman Islands overseas, said she would normally be preparing for the annual reception to welcome new students to the UK at this time of year. But this year, she said, it would be a virtual welcome on the digital platform.
The “Welcome Pack” will be on social media channels through CIGOUK and CCUK and information can be found on cigouk.ky.
Watch message from André Ebanks for Caymanians and residents travelling to the UK (left) and CIGO and CCUK welcome message (right):
Category: Education, Local News
Can the government decide what is happening with flights in September/October? Commercial flights? repatriation? It is 4 weeks away and no clarity provided or discussion.
CNS: Wendy is working on this.
Is he just a glorified Butler welcoming one home and handing you the news paper when you put on your lounging robe and slippers.
This is utter waste of our tax payers Money. These returning students are no stupid ; I am sure they understand what’s going on around them.
Where is this dude getting his info from? obviously he does not have a handle on what’s really happening in the UK. Probably spends more time on FB & TikTok than watching real news. What a twit!
It would be reassuring if the government could announce flights for September/October so that parents and students know that they can get back.
No sure where in the U.K. Mr Ebanks live. Under a rock?? As at today Friday 31 July 2020 – https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/live/2020/jul/31/uk-coronavirus-large-areas-of-northern-england-put-back-in-lockdown-after-rise-in-cases
Please Mr Ebanks read the current news first before spouting off assurances you can’t promise.
There’s that word ‘’diaspora’ again. A favourite of our MOH during our Covid new briefings. When I was growing up (I’m in my 60’s) it was usually used to talk about Jews being forced out if their homes & dispersed elsewhere, or any people forced to live away from their homeland. Immigrants on the other hand were people who chose to live in another country.
Can someone please enlighten me on what our elected member & this civil servant are trying to say when they are using the term?
LOL! Agreed!!