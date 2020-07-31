London rep says no need to fear COVID in UK

André Ebanks

(CNS): André Ebanks, the Cayman Islands Government representative to the UK and Europe, based at the London office, said that Cayman students and those going back to work in the UK do not need to fear COVID-19 there. However, Britain has suffered some of the worst impacts in the world, currently having well over a quarter of a million active cases of COVID-19 and more than 46,000 deaths.

Nevertheless, hundreds of Caymanian students and workers will be going back to, or arriving in, the UK over the next few weeks. As a result, the London office is doing what it can to support them and offer advice about keeping safe in the face of the pandemic there.

On Friday the office launched a digital “Welcome Pack” to provide continued assistance.

“We want Caymanians and Cayman residents coming from Cayman to the UK to know we are here for them and that, with prudent precautions, they do not need to fear covid-19 lifestyle in the UK,” Ebanks said.

“We are specifically aiming our welcome pack to those coming over on upcoming air-bridges, but the information will form part of an ongoing support network for Caymanians overseas, even in Europe and Asia, to enhance, even further, a true sense of a Cayman community — a virtual home away from home,” Ebanks said.

He added that the Cayman Islands Government Office in the UK (CIGOUK) team wants to ensure that the Cayman diaspora knows how to find them and vice-versa when necessary to provide up-to-date information “in these uneasy times when conditions and rules may shift unexpectedly”.

CIGOUK has partnered with affiliate network Cayman Connection UK to share information and include students and other Caymanians overseas in the discussion about what they may need, Messages of welcome will also be shared from Caymanians who remained in the UK during COVID-19 lockdown and the summer.

Dr Shari Smith, manager of the CIG Scholarship Secretariat, said it had maintained close communication with scholars during these unprecedented times.

“This September is not a typical university start for students and we can’t try to treat it that way or make decisions like it is,” she said. “Our team is working assiduously to provide support to our students by facilitating the implementation of alternate provisions and measures in this regard. The Welcome Pack initiative contributes greatly to these efforts and I encourage all Caymanian students to take advantage of this resource which provides useful information about moving to and living in the UK, as well as updates about the current Covid-19 restrictions in the UK.”

Meanwhile the secretariat will continue working in partnership with the CIGOUK .

Kate Kandiah, founder of Cayman Connection UK, a network for Caymanians and those associated with the Cayman Islands overseas, said she would normally be preparing for the annual reception to welcome new students to the UK at this time of year. But this year, she said, it would be a virtual welcome on the digital platform.