NAU receives 81 new applications

(CNS): The Needs Assessment Unit, which deals with welfare support, has received 81 new applications from families since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Cayman, Premier Alden McLaughlin said Tuesday. Following what appears to be some concern in the community that local people who are making new applications are not being helped, the premier said that the process takes time.

Those already registered have received an additional stipend on top of their regular payments of $435. Government is also helping over 1,600 families with other services, such as vouchers and rent. But the premier was unable to say Tuesday if any of the new applicants had yet been approved and granted any cash two weeks after the island began to close down.

In a press release on Tuesday, government said that on top of the near CI$3 million extra cash approved by Cabinet to assist the most vulnerable, elderly and disabled Caymanians, more emergency supplementary funding has been secured for temporary food assistance to non-Caymanians.

These are largely work permit holders who were unable to leave the Cayman Islands or, because of the sudden shutdown here and in their own home countries, find themselves out of work and unable to get home.

Work permit holders who urgently require food supplies and who have insufficient income or savings to sustain themselves could, if they qualify, be eligible for a $150 food voucher, effective Wednesday, 1 April. The voucher will provide interim support over a two-week period to those who qualify until the airport reopens or they can resume their jobs.

However, the premier has said that the airport is unlikely to open anytime soon, nor is it likely that many permit holders will be going back to work in the short term. However, government is examining other ways to help the people to go home with the help of Cayman Airways.

McLaughlin has also urged these workers’ former bosses to help because the government will not be able to assist them indefinitely. Landlords are also asked to be flexible with their tenants.

The premier is encouraging people to leave if the opportunity is offered to them, either on next week’s British Airways flight or on any future Cayman Airways airlifts that government is hoping to organise around the region.

“But in the interim, if they do not have a job… the government will do whatever we can to ensure they have a roof over their heads, food to eat and access to healthcare,” he said.

Despite the humanitarian crisis that COVID-19 has created, there has still been a significant backlash against government giving money to permit holders who have been stranded here because some people believe that locals are not being assisted and they should take priority.