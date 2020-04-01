Self-assessment tool pulls in large number

(CNS): The government’s new online tool that helps people assess if they might be infected by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, has been used by hundreds users since it went live Monday. The tool provides a quick first step for the community before they call the HSA’s flu hotline. It is also another way for government to identify and isolate cases early and avoid those who could be infected from spreading the virus.

Reading from notes supplied by health officials at the press briefing on Tuesday, Health Minister Dwayne Seymour said that 800 people had used the tool during the first night.

In a press release about the tool, Medical Health Officer Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez explained that, as the majority of those with coronavirus have mild symptoms, they may not get tested and will be interacting with the community. This new tool will encourage people to check these symptoms and then contact the hotline if they match those of COVID-19.

The self-assessment begins by asking the individual for their symptoms, followed by a series of questions to determine whether they should seek further medical assessment, all in less than five minutes.

It be accessed on www.gov.ky/coronavirus. A button that will take you to the self-assessment is located under the latest figures button. No personal information is collected and the tool is completely confidential.