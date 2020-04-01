Air-bridge arrivals will be quarantined

Premier Alden McLaughlin at Tuesday’s press briefing

(CNS): Any residents returning to Cayman on the special British Airways flight expected from London next week will not be allowed to self-isolate but will be placed in mandatory government quarantine. Following some panic in the community after the announcement about the flight yesterday, government has confirmed that quarantine is a condition of return. Premier Alden McLaughlin warned people that, now Cayman has community spread, the returners pose less risk than shopping in Foster’s.

He urged people to “stop obsessing” about the risk posed by those who will be forced into quarantine when they return, while those panicking are, themselves, chatting with friends in the supermarket. McLaughlin reminded the community that those returning are mostly Caymanian students and asked them to consider how would they feel if it was their family member who was stranded overseas.

He said there had been around 120 requests from people in the UK wanting to come back but it is possible that not all will qualify to return. “We are not bringing back visitors,” he said emphatically.

The main purpose of this air-bridge is not to bring people back to Cayman but to bring in hospital and emergency supplies, then take back people who want to leave, the premier said. He noted that people who wanted to go should be able do so, as it is increasingly apparent that Cayman will not be open for business for a while.

“There are a significant number of people here who want to leave and we are encouraging them to leave,” McLaughlin said. “The less people there are here, the easier in general terms it becomes for us to manage this crisis.”

He stressed the mandatory quarantine and monitoring by government and said anyone who gets on the plane in London must understand that. He noted that, so far, none of the students who returned this month have tested positive during their isolation and they are almost at the end of that period.

Given the news that there is community transmission, the premier said, “There is a far greater risk of you contracting COVID-19 in Cayman from going to the supermarket or to the bank or hanging out with folk than it will be of you contracting it from persons who are in mandatory quarantine for fourteen days.”

He said they will pose less risk to the community than those moving freely and hanging together in groups who are more likely to be vectors. McLaughlin said the point that he had been making all along was that everyone needs to stay home, wash hands and practice social distancing if Cayman is to avoid the massive crisis seen in other countries.

“We need to obsess about what we are doing and how we are living when we go out unnecessarily,” he said, adding, “I don’t know where they are going as most places are supposed to be closed,”

McLaughlin said that in addition to the air-bridge for people wanting to go to London, as time goes on Cayman Airways might be deployed where possible to take other people back to countries in the region. With Cayman likely to be in these current circumstances for as long as two months, people will want to leave and government also wants them to leave to alleviate the pressure.

“Over the course of the next few weeks I expect we will wind up with hundreds of people who come to the realization that not only do they not have work now but it is unlikely they are going to have work in Cayman for some time to come, especially those in tourism,” he said.

McLaughlin added that it would be a long time before the tourism industry will be back because of what is happening around the world. Even if Cayman is able to manage the virus so there is not massive community spread, it is still going to be a long time before tourism bounces back.

“The more people that we can get out of here… the better off everyone will be. If they don’t have the means to look after themselves here it means government will have to do so,” he said.

To the extent that it is possible, government would help people leave, he said but warned that there were hurdles because many airports around the world are now closed. But where government can offer the opportunity to leave, it will, McLaughlin said, because it is going to get a lot more difficult for people here who worked in the tourism sector.