Gov’t helping those in need, local or expat

Premier Alden McLaughlin at Friday’s press briefing

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has rejected complaints coming in from members of the public about government assisting foreign permit holders stuck in Cayman because of the pandemic. Despite “taking some licks for this”, McLaughlin said at Friday’s press briefing that the coronavirus pandemic was a humanitarian crisis and if people were hungry or had nowhere to stay, government would help them, whether they were locals or expatriates.

Over the last few weeks there has been an increasing level of complaints on social media and across the community that government should not help foreigners because there are hungry and homeless locals who are not being helped. Given that a growing number of Caymanians were already in dire need before the pandemic, they are in a worse situation now, which has led some to believe this means we must not assist foreigners.

But McLaughlin has completely rejected that position. Speaking at the daily press briefing on the management of the COVID-29 threat here on Friday, he made it clear that government was going to try to help everyone right now, regardless of their residency status and where they come from.

Responding to a specific question from the public about where the money would come from to cover the cost of supporting permit holders, he explained that the government would be ensuring the basics would be covered for everyone.

“We are treating this as a humanitarian crisis,” he said. “Regardless of whether you are Caymanian or not, if you are stuck here with us for the duration, we are going to ensure you can eat, that you have a roof over your head and have access to healthcare.”

He said anyone who found themselves with any of these needs not being met should apply to the Needs Assessment Unit so the officers there can look at their situation and “let us see how we can help”.

“It doesn’t matter whether you are Caymanian or not, you still have to eat, live and breathe. We are all humans,” the premier said. “I know we have taken some licks for this, me in particular, but we have a duty… to make sure that everyone who lives here is able to get through this time, and that is what government is going to do.”

See the full press briefing below (set to start at this question):