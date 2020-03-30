Gov’t helping those in need, local or expat
(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has rejected complaints coming in from members of the public about government assisting foreign permit holders stuck in Cayman because of the pandemic. Despite “taking some licks for this”, McLaughlin said at Friday’s press briefing that the coronavirus pandemic was a humanitarian crisis and if people were hungry or had nowhere to stay, government would help them, whether they were locals or expatriates.
Over the last few weeks there has been an increasing level of complaints on social media and across the community that government should not help foreigners because there are hungry and homeless locals who are not being helped. Given that a growing number of Caymanians were already in dire need before the pandemic, they are in a worse situation now, which has led some to believe this means we must not assist foreigners.
But McLaughlin has completely rejected that position. Speaking at the daily press briefing on the management of the COVID-29 threat here on Friday, he made it clear that government was going to try to help everyone right now, regardless of their residency status and where they come from.
Responding to a specific question from the public about where the money would come from to cover the cost of supporting permit holders, he explained that the government would be ensuring the basics would be covered for everyone.
“We are treating this as a humanitarian crisis,” he said. “Regardless of whether you are Caymanian or not, if you are stuck here with us for the duration, we are going to ensure you can eat, that you have a roof over your head and have access to healthcare.”
He said anyone who found themselves with any of these needs not being met should apply to the Needs Assessment Unit so the officers there can look at their situation and “let us see how we can help”.
“It doesn’t matter whether you are Caymanian or not, you still have to eat, live and breathe. We are all humans,” the premier said. “I know we have taken some licks for this, me in particular, but we have a duty… to make sure that everyone who lives here is able to get through this time, and that is what government is going to do.”
See the full press briefing below (set to start at this question):
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
If nothing, this virus is showing we are all humans and none is greater. Love is needed as this is a humanitarian crisis. Give to those in need we are not in a position to discriminate now.
What kind of selfish christian society is this ?
Expats clean built an maintain this place, because you caymanians are to lazy stupid and arrogant to do it yourselves.
Good for you Alden!!! We haven’t been on the same side of issues, but when it comes to unilateral welfare for those in need, I’ll stand with you. Many of our expats & foreign permit holders are essential workers for the infrastructure of this country-while others spend their time & energies towards volunteering for social needs that most locals would not participate. This virus has made a level playing field for all & how we treat each other will determine our footing for recovery once we have healed.
I tend to doubt the existence of homeless Caymanians. There are resources for them, if so. This situation has left many expats in a horribly untenable position. Some, whose employer should have provided for their return home, instead worked them right up until the point where they were not allowed to. Some have no resources other than each other, and rent still due.
Those landlords need to be paid also, as well as everyone along the line. We depend heavily upon the expats, without whom Cayman would not function nearly as well, if at all. Expats make money for Caymanians, but also perform functions and do jobs that Caymanians are apparently mostly unwilling to do.
The very least we should be doing is funding those — regardless of nationality — who are unable to provide for themselves and/or their families during these unique and trying times. Caymanians have the NAU and other systems. We should do everything in our power to preserve those very valuable relationships between community, employer and employee, if for no other reason, than to be able to eventually pick up where we left off, with the same people in the community. Never forget that every expat that comes here sacrifices something also while providing a necessary service.
If we are unable to help them, then we must pay for and facilitate their safe return to their homes. If their country won’t take them at this time, we MUST dredge up true Caymankind. For me, that means pulling together in tough times, and that means EVERYBODY pulling together.
Mr. Premier you earn my respect more and more each day! I wonder how the complainers would feel if they or one of their family were overseas and refused the basic necessities of life because they were foreign workers? That is just unconscionable!
Totally agree Mr. Premier? They are here and it is our duty to feed and shelter them. That Is how we lived in the good old days. Back then it wasn’t called CaymanKind but we practiced it every day. That is why we have been so blessed over the decades! Do good and goodness will follow you all the days of your life.
Alden, what about the Caymanians who are in need, I saw these same work permit holders on Saturday lined up sending money home through money transfer-
Help your own people first we have no where to go but stay in Cayman help us first then help the others- every month they send their money home then expect the Govt to take care of them-
You have the internet, you’re not that needy… probably just a bigot.
Well done Alden!