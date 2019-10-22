Safety officers take to streets

New RCIPS Community safety officers

RCIPS Community Safety Officer vehicles

(CNS): As the RCIPS launches its new Community Safety Officers (CSOs) branch, eleven men and women have completed their induction course and will begin patrolling their communities next month. These recruits are not police officers but civilian wardens tasked with identifying issues of concern and helping to bridge the gap between the police and public. They will each be deployed in a specific district, where they will work to problem solve and address local issues.

The CSOs have been provided with a unique uniform and specific vehicles, which are clearly marked to identify them as community safety officers, the RCIPS stated in a press release about the new wardens. West Bay, Bodden Town and George Town will each have three safety officers, East End and Cayman Brac will each have one, while the RCIPS continues to recruit an officer for North Side.

“With one exception, each CSO actually lives in the district they will be working in,” said Superintendent of Uniform Operations Robert Graham, explaining that this will result in each one having “a vested interest in what’s going on” and a real commitment to address the issues that the community believes are important.

Graham said it would create a real and very tangible difference to the way the police work. “It will build upon our ability to identify local issues and also improve our responsiveness through enhanced working relationships within local communities. This is about really focusing on those issues that cause the local community the most concern and addressing those concerns through an improved partnership approach,” he added.

The CSOs will be deployed based on local requirements for up to twenty hours per week, which will be directed by Inspector Courtney Myles who is in charge of the Community Policing Department.

“I am extremely delighted to see the launch of the Community Safety Officer programme, which will come under my management, as they are now part of the RCIPS community policing team,” he said “It will enhance public safety while building on our community partnerships. I see this as a positive step in the community and have no doubt it will make a real difference to the Cayman Islands.”

Premier Alden McLaughlin announced the plan to introduce community safety officers early in this administration and the issue was approved by the National Security Council last year.

“Tackling crime was a major campaign issue for all of us in government,” McLaughlin said in the release. “As such, we budgeted some $270 million for national security and committed to putting into place a dedicated community policing programme. We have seen that community policing does make a difference and as such I welcome this new Community Safety Officer programme,” he added.

Maintaining that his government was doing what was needed to support the RCIPS, he said he was satisfied that the current commissioner and his management team were taking the administration’s commitment to keep communities safe and to reduce gun crime seriously.

Related

Category: Crime, Crime Prevention, Police