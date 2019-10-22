CPA urged to deny land clearing to help sale

Aerial imagery showing the application site outlined in blue

(CNS): The Department of Environment is urging the Central Planning Authority not to allow a landowner to clear 7.5 acres of primary habitat in East End just to help sell the land. The DoE said there were various alternatives to assist the owner’s marketing plans but it “strongly objects” to the reasons put forward for this destruction of mangrove wetlands, forests and woodlands, which are some of the most productive terrestrial eco-systems in Cayman.

Speaking on behalf of the National Conservation Council, the DoE technical experts said that mangrove wetlands also support “an immense variety of species” and function as catchment and drainage collecting surface water.

“The vegetation also reduces the speed and distribution of stormwater and assists with mitigating against rain inundation of the surrounding area including the roads,” the DoE stated in submissions ahead of Wednesday’s CPA meeting. “Dry shrubland habitat also represents an important natural habitat due to its rich terrestrial biodiversity, including supporting several endemic plant species.”

It warned that speculative land clearing had been identified as a factor negatively affecting dry shrubland. “Given the great ecological importance of primary habitat, the DoE strongly does not support the clearing of the parcel,” the department said, pointing to the unnecessary loss and habitat fragmentation, especially in the absence of any plans for actual development.

The DoE submissions regarding this plot on Seaview Road is among a number of concerns it is raising on several planning applications on a long list going before the CPA this week.

The DoE is urging the CPA to deal with the problem of after-the-fact applications for land clearance and to make developers replace ripped up mangrove buffers. It also urges the authority to refuse an application for a home in Rum Point where the land owner is requesting a high water mark setback variation, bringing the structure far too close to the sea.

Not for the first time, the Department of Environment said it was “extremely concerned” about waiving coastal setbacks in cases like this where there are no other mitigating measures to prevent sea inundation, as it recommended the CPA refuse the application.

“It is imperative that minimum coastal setbacks are met, particularly given climate change predictions for the region and the increasing prevalence of coastal erosion associated with inappropriately sited development,” the DoE said in the submission.

See the CPA Agenda for 23 October here

Category: development, Local News