CPA urged to deny land clearing to help sale
(CNS): The Department of Environment is urging the Central Planning Authority not to allow a landowner to clear 7.5 acres of primary habitat in East End just to help sell the land. The DoE said there were various alternatives to assist the owner’s marketing plans but it “strongly objects” to the reasons put forward for this destruction of mangrove wetlands, forests and woodlands, which are some of the most productive terrestrial eco-systems in Cayman.
Speaking on behalf of the National Conservation Council, the DoE technical experts said that mangrove wetlands also support “an immense variety of species” and function as catchment and drainage collecting surface water.
“The vegetation also reduces the speed and distribution of stormwater and assists with mitigating against rain inundation of the surrounding area including the roads,” the DoE stated in submissions ahead of Wednesday’s CPA meeting. “Dry shrubland habitat also represents an important natural habitat due to its rich terrestrial biodiversity, including supporting several endemic plant species.”
It warned that speculative land clearing had been identified as a factor negatively affecting dry shrubland. “Given the great ecological importance of primary habitat, the DoE strongly does not support the clearing of the parcel,” the department said, pointing to the unnecessary loss and habitat fragmentation, especially in the absence of any plans for actual development.
The DoE submissions regarding this plot on Seaview Road is among a number of concerns it is raising on several planning applications on a long list going before the CPA this week.
The DoE is urging the CPA to deal with the problem of after-the-fact applications for land clearance and to make developers replace ripped up mangrove buffers. It also urges the authority to refuse an application for a home in Rum Point where the land owner is requesting a high water mark setback variation, bringing the structure far too close to the sea.
Not for the first time, the Department of Environment said it was “extremely concerned” about waiving coastal setbacks in cases like this where there are no other mitigating measures to prevent sea inundation, as it recommended the CPA refuse the application.
“It is imperative that minimum coastal setbacks are met, particularly given climate change predictions for the region and the increasing prevalence of coastal erosion associated with inappropriately sited development,” the DoE said in the submission.
See the CPA Agenda for 23 October here
Category: development, Local News
Years ago this parcel was subject of owners wanting to develop and acquire needed fill by blasting a lake in middle and use the fill.
Mr. Dick Christian (God Bless him) alerted several on the plan and affects the blasts would have on places in the area and it never happened.
Land clearing for Speculation and sales should be handled with caution. Thank you.
Surely it is best to leave the land as is? A purchaser may wish to develop amongst the natural vegetation rather than have to BUY vegetation after development. The natural vegetation could make it more valuable.
There is between 4,200,000,000 cubic kilometers and 17,000,000,000 cubic (including the Exoshpere) of Atmosphere. (That’s Trillions of)
DoE: But “It is imperative that minimum coastal setbacks are met, particularly given CLIMATE CHANGE PREDICTIONS IN THE REGION and the increasing prevalence of coastal erosion associated with inappropriately sited development,” the DoE said in the submission.
https://oceanservice.noaa.gov/facts/oceanwater.html
321,003,271 (Billion) cubic MILES of water is in the ocean.
That means if you said: “Make sure you dog doesn’t pee in the ocean, so not to raise the ammonia levels too high globally, that comment would be more accurate by a factor of 50 times.
But we have to make sure we stop this guy from filling his swamp….. Jokers,
whats the difference between swamp land and wetlands??
Why not use the environmental fund and buy the land and keep it pristine. Otherwise its going to get developed, one way or the other, and complaining about pres sale clearance is just kicking the can. Fairer on the existing landowner too – he cant develop his land as a sacrifice for the wider community. Isn’t that what the fund is for, rather than a dip in fund that CIG can raid whenever its short a few bob?
They need the money to pay for multiple trips to Monaco.
Welcome to the land of all-sensitive, all-caring, (more than you) ecowackjobs tyrants dictating what others can and cannot do with THEIR ASSETS, that THEY PAID FOR, with THEIR MONEY.
“……., particularly given climate change predictions for the region and the increasing prevalence of coastal erosion associated with inappropriately sited development,”
What a load of absolute BULLSHIT!! climate change is going to affected by the mangroves in East End???????? GTFOOH! These people are freaking CLOWNS.