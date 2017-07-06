Lifer faces potential inequity over tariff

(CNS): Bryan Powell, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of a taxi-driver in January 2000, has had his tariff hearing postponed due to a potential serious inequity that may arise between him and his co-offender, Kurt Fabian Ebanks. Both men were convicted in January 2001 of stabbing and killing Curtis Seymour in a violent robbery gone wrong, but Ebanks could be released in less than two years while Powell could go on to serve over twelve years or more for the same crime.

Both men were given mandatory life sentences, but with the change in the law in 2015 that requires all lifers to be given a minimum term tariff, the cases of those already serving are being reheard for sentencing. However, the legislation has paved the way for exceptions for lifers who had applied for release under the governor’s parole licensing system before government passed the new Conditional Release Law.

Ebanks had made that application but Powell, who suffers from significant mental health problems, had not.

Six inmates who were serving life terms have already been released by the governor’s office in conjunction with the parole board since 2013. In 1991 Britain forced Cayman to abolish the death penalty for murder and a mandatory life sentence was imposed instead, but in reality no one has died behind bars while serving a life term in Cayman.

Ebanks is now going through the same process that the previous six inmates released on licence went through. He has been given an indication that if all goes well, he could be released by 2019, equating to a less than 20 year term. The new Conditional Release Law calls for a minimum tariff of 30 years for murder unless there are specified exceptional circumstances that could lead to a reduction or an increase.

Powell appeared Friday before Justice Alex Henderson, the judge in his original trial, who raised his concerns that the situation presented a real danger of a “manifestly unfair” situation, arising because Powell had not written a letter to the board and Ebanks had. Powell’s attorney pointed out that there has to be parity between the co-offenders but in this circumstance there was the danger that Powell could serve far longer for his part in the same crime as Ebanks.

Seeking clarity on Ebanks’ situation regarding the previous parole board, which is now the Conditional Release Board, Justice Henderson said he was adjourning Powell’s case until October. He directed the crown to establish whether Ebanks will be released or not and what the decision of the parole board amounts to in law.

The judge pointed out that if Ebanks’ application for consideration under the old system for release has essentially failed, as he was not released immediately upon making his application, then he should face sentencing alongside Powell. But he said that if the board has agreed to Ebanks’ release and he is going to be given a date, Powell must be given the same tariff time.

Justice Henderson said he would not sentence one offender to a term that is completely different to another in a joint enterprise case. “I am not prepared to treat Powell in a way that will create a manifestly unjust disparity in their sentences,” he said.

The introduction of a tariff is not a release date. It is merely a minimum term that must be served before a prisoner can be considered for release. But the six men released since 2013 all served less than the recommended 30 year tariff set out in the new law.

Category: Courts, Crime