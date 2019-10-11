IMF: Global tax needed to tackle climate change

(CNS): The International Monetary Fund has said that there is an urgent need for world governments to agree on making fossil fuel burning much more expensive in order to mitigate the impacts of climate change. A global tax is the most efficient way of fighting the challenge, the IMF said in a report released Thursday. A shift from fossil fuels would transform economies and profoundly change the lives of communities, creating additional and immediate domestic environmental benefits.

The report indicated that a global tax of $75 per ton by the year 2030 could limit the planet’s warming to 2 degrees Celsius, roughly double what it is now. That would greatly increase the price of fossil fuels but the economic disruption could be offset by routing the money raised straight back to citizens. “If you compare the average level of the carbon tax today, which is $2 [a ton], to where we need to be, it’s a quantum leap,” said Paolo Mauro, deputy director of the fiscal affairs department at the IMF.

The IMF points out that global warming is already threatening living standards and the window of opportunity for containing climate change to manageable levels is closing rapidly. “Fiscal policy has an important role to play,” the authors wrote, adding that policymakers need to act urgently because action so far has been inadequate.

“The 2015 Paris Agreement goes in the right direction, but the commitments countries have made fall well short of those needed to limit global warming to the level considered safe by scientists — 2°C, at most, above preindustrial temperatures,” the report states.

With so much uncertainty on whether or not countries are reducing emissions as agreed the IMF said the longer action is delayed, the more emissions will accumulate and the cost of stabilizing global temperatures will increase.

“The technological and policy means are available to switch from coal and other polluting fossil fuels to cleaner energy while maintaining robust economic growth and creating jobs. For the needed transformation to take place, a key challenge is to distribute its costs and benefits in a manner that can muster enough political support — both domestically and internationally,” according to the report.

See video and report on the IMF website

