Respect for each person’s opinion

Patrice Donalds-Morgan writes: Well, the date for the people-initiated referendum on the cruise berthing facility has been set. It’s exciting, isn’t it? This whole process has been a beacon of democracy at work and the Cayman Islands has made history as the first British Overseas Territory to ever bring a people-initiated referendum. As Caymanians, we should be proud.

What I’m not so proud of is the anger and animosity this issue has stirred up within our community. This is not who we are; we are better than this.

Newsflash: I am a Caymanian. I love the environment. I love my country. I support the cruise port project. Guess what? Those four things are NOT mutually exclusive. I can be all of those things all at once.

Sadly, the group who oppose the port project have constructed this narrative that says if you are FOR the port, then you’re against the environment. Even worse, they are employing bullying and intimidation tactics, both subtle and explicit, that have discouraged people from stating any opinion that is contrary to what they are promoting.

I know this for a fact because I’ve talked to many people who support the port project but are reluctant, even afraid, to say anything publicly because they just cannot stomach the backlash and the vitriol that is visited upon them, all because they gave their opinion, something we are ALL entitled to in this country. Some of these people are in the cruise tourism and hospitality industry, while others are, like me, a concerned Caymanian.

Basically, the anti-port group’s message is, our opinion is fact and your opinion doesn’t count because it doesn’t line up with ours. Furthermore, you are a bad person because your opinion about the port is different from ours. This is so disheartening.

The Support Our Tourism group recently posted a video of a young Caymanian in the cruise tourism industry saying she supports the port project. One commenter suggested she is being fed lies and that Support Our Tourism is spreading propaganda. That person said he would like to believe she was stating “an unbiased opinion” but that the source she refers to which made her change her mind might be the people directly involved with the port project.

DUH! And what of it? Isn’t the Cruise Port Referendum brigade doing the same thing? Aren’t they talking to people who might be for the port or on the fence and persuading them to change their minds? Both groups put out their messaging to inform and persuade the community to CONSIDER it and see where they stand – the whole point of a public education campaign and public discourse!

I’m sure that commenter has had conversations with friends and family, giving his opinion on the port in the hope of convincing them over to his side. Let’s not be hypocrites here. Let’s not vilify people who don’t think like us. It’s low-brow strong arming tactics, which is simply beneath us.

Another thing: an “unbiased opinion” is an oxymoron. An opinion by its very nature is biased. Much of what the anti-cruise people are saying is opinion and speculation, too. It’s just as biased because it’s their opinion. Some of it is also misinformation and/or misinterpretation, but I’m not about to jump into that bangarang.

I do have some facts though. Not opinions but facts based on history. Back in 1976, when the current port was proposed by Berkeley Bush, ExCo member for Communications and Works, there was a lot of criticism about the facility, much as there is today. Bush was actually kicked out of government because of his decision to build the port and he was ostracised by the Cayman community.

Everyone said that the port would not withstand the first Nor’wester, and worse yet, it would destroy Seven Mile Beach. Here we are, 43 years, countless nor’westers and one Hurricane Ivan later, and the port is still here, not necessarily operating as well as it should be, but still here. Let’s stop the fear mongering.

As for environmental impact, every time we build any structure on the beach, there is environmental impact. Every time the planning department allows a developer to build a 10-storey condo on Seven Mile Beach, there is environmental impact. Every time we get a cold front, there is environmental impact. Every time a cargo ship comes into port with the goods we need to live or a cruise ship with passengers we need to fortify our tourism industry, there is environmental impact.

When tunnels are built on West Bay Road or the road is diverted to make way for a beachfront hotel, there is environmental impact. Every time a new car is put on the road, there is environmental impact. Even the electric ones have environmental impact. So please don’t come to me with the vaguely constructed and one-sided argument about environmental impact; that ship sailed a long time ago, no pun intended.

I say all of the above to say this: dial down the rhetoric. We are all entitled to our opinion; nobody has the right to make me feel less than because of my opinion, and no one has the right to make me, or you, afraid to state that opinion.

I am a Caymanian. I love the environment. I love my country. I support the cruise port project. I am all of those things all at once. Don’t try to tell me otherwise.

