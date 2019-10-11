Prison relying on spiritual rehab programmes

Prisoners at HMP Northward

(CNS): With early release for prisoners serving time in local jails now directly dependent on their rehabilitation rather than merely good behaviour, as was the case in the past, HM Cayman Islands Prison Service has been expanding the menu of voluntary programmes it offers. Several of these programmes are based in spirituality, with 73 prisoners having graduated so far this year from the Gospel-based The Prisoner’s Journey and 183 from the Sycamore Tree Project since it started three years ago.

Following the passage of the Conditional Release Law, all prisoners given jail sentences of more than one year must serve 60% of the term before they can appear before the release board. A ccording to the law, at that point prisoners must demonstrate their rehabilitation and convince the board that they will be able to stay out of trouble.

There are many challenges for prisoners returning to the community, from drug addiction and mental health problems to the lack of work available for them. And because Cayman is a very small jurisdiction, it is hard for ex-convicts to stay away from previous criminal associates or previous bad habits.

But officials believe the programmes on offer will help the inmates re-adjust to a crime free life. During a recent graduation ceremony for the two religious-based programmes offered by Prison Fellowship International, Home Affairs Minister Tara Rivers said these were two of many programmes that HMCIPS provides.

The programmes “enable them to reflect on past behaviour and practice new ways of thinking and behaving in preparation for future re-entry to the community and, hopefully, a life that is productive and crime free”, Rivers added.

Congratulating the successful inmates, she urged other prisoners to take advantage of the many opportunities available that could have a positive impact.

While The Prisoner’s Journey programme is about Christian teaching and the inmates’ own religious choices, the Sycamore Tree Project is based on restorative justice, looking at the consequences of crime, where inmates explore responsibility, confession and repentance, forgiveness, making amends and reconciliation.

“It is truly inspirational to see inmates go on this journey of awareness,” Prison Chaplin Cathy Gomez said. “I am extremely proud of all our graduates for embracing these teachings as they continue along their path to rehabilitation.”

Prison Director Steven Barrett explained the importance of rehabilitation to the system.

“One of the purposes of detention is to offer individuals a chance to come to terms with the decisions they made and the circumstances that brought them to committing their crime as well as the impact their crime has had on others,” he said. “It’s important to us that those in our custody are provided with the tools they need to make informed choices about their lives going forward. These programmes are very challenging but also offer inmates hope about a transformed future.”

The prison is also planning to take part in the PFI’s Angel Tree Programme, where church volunteers engage with prisoners’ families in the lead up to Christmas. Around 80 gifts per year are either distributed to the children of prisoners in the community or given to them when they visit their parents in prison during the holidays.

