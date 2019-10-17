Cayman man drugged and scammed in Florida casino

Man from Cayman Islands robbed in Florida casino

(CNS): A 69-year-old man from the Cayman Islands was drugged and robbed of an expensive watch and over $1,000 at a casino in Hollywood, Florida, last month, according to Broward County law enforcement officials. The police there released video footage of the Caymanian man at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, which shows the women chatting with the victim, distracting him, drugging his drink, then taking him off to his hotel.

The victim, who was robbed on Friday 13 September, has not been identified, but police are offering a reward to find the two women who scammed the tourist. He told police that soon after consuming the drink the women gave him he felt the effects. The women then took him by taxi to his hotel, where they took his cash and a Rolex watch valued at $15,000.

See CCTV footage released to Florida media below:

Category: Crime, USA, World News