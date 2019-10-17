New focus on domestic violence prevention

Alliance to End Domestic Violence

(CNS): A number of government agencies and non-profit organisations have come together to form a group to tackle the persistent problem of domestic violence. Although the issue has emerged from the shadows in recent years, with people more wiling to report and talk about it, domestic violence remains a significant blight on Caymanian society. The Alliance to End Domestic Violence aims to enhance support for those who have suffered and raise awareness in the community.

Chaired by the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre, which has been at the forefront of the fallout for families for many years, the Alliance includes other agencies, such as the Department of Children and Family Services, Community Rehabilitation, the Family Resource Centre, the Gender Affairs Unit, the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub and the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, to streamline the help available to survivors.

The group will also consult and work with other agencies and those who have experienced domestic violence. Setting a vision for the future to eliminate violence in families, along the road to that goal the aim is to use the resources available to empower people to live violence free lives.

“At the Crisis Centre we have found that in many ways it can be a very convoluted process for our clients to navigate the various agencies who deal with domestic violence,” said CICC Executive Director Ania Milanowska. “As such, one of the Alliance’s first goals is to analyse the specific roles each of our agencies play in the journey of survivors. In doing so we hope to identify and address barriers survivors can face, and begin to build a more tightly coordinated approach to addressing domestic violence.”

Public education is one of the Alliance’s major focuses.

“While we believe that most persons are aware that domestic violence is an issue in the Cayman Islands, we also know that most people are not fully aware of the scope of the problem.” said Renee Ebanks, from the Family Resource Centre. “This is partly because, due to the private nature of this type of violence, individual incidents are not generally reported to the media. Using monthly and weekly radio appearances, PSAs and social media, we hope to educate the public about the prevalence of domestic abuse in the Cayman Islands and the very real impact it has on all of us.”

The Alliance to End Domestic Violence began monthly meetings in June and has chosen October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, to formally launch. The event, held at Governor’s House, was attended by various stakeholders from across government and the private sector. During the reception, Elisabeth Roper, the governor’s wife, announced that she would be the Alliance’s patron.

“Although the Alliance is in its beginning stages, we are encouraged by the willingness of our members to embrace this coordinated approach, and we believe that it represents a step in the right direction to support people to live lives free from domestic violence in Cayman,” Milanowska said.

