Cops call out ‘unacceptable conduct’ of drivers

(CNS): With 55 drunk drivers arrested over the holiday period, the RCIPS has said it will continue the intensified enforcement operations in an effort to stop motorists who have been drinking from getting behind the wheel. There were several collisions over the New Year weekend, and though none were serious, police rounded up a dozen drivers for DUI. Overall, the holiday traffic enforcement initiative has revealed what police described as unacceptable conduct when it comes to drink driving.

Twice as many drivers were arrested during the crackdown this holiday season compared to last year, police said. Acting Chief Inspector Everton Spence, who oversees the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit, noted that traffic operations are conducted year-round but are intensified during the holiday period because more people are drinking and on the road.

“Since drunk driving is a primary public safety threat, the public can expect to see continued enforcement to curb this behaviour,” he said. “Over this past weekend, as during the entire holiday season, we have seen several instances of unacceptable conduct by road users. There have been attempts by some motorists to avoid paying the price for their choices by behaving dishonestly and breaking more laws,” he said.

The chief inspector commended road users who chose to be responsible by having designated drivers or alternate transportation. “We believe that it is because of these choices that there have been no senseless deaths on the roads over the past month. As we continue our traffic enforcement operations throughout the new year, our message remains the same: Don’t drink and drive, it is never worth the risk,” he added.

During the last weekend of Operation Winter Guardian police rounded up several more drunk drivers including another motorist who was more than two and half times over the limit. While conducting a road block on Saturday, 30 December, police stopped a vehicle just after 1am with a broken headlight. Suspecting that the 42-year-old West Bay woman behind the wheel was intoxicated, she was arrested after the roadside breath test showed an alcohol level of 0.189% on suspicion of DUI and later bailed.

During the night of New Year’s Eve going into New Year’s Day between 12:30 and 4am police arrested three other drivers on suspicion of DUI.

The first followed a two-vehicle smash on Huldah Avenue. When officers arrived, one of the cars had left the scene but it was found by officers in a nearby parking lot. The 39-year-old driver from George Town was arrested on suspicion of careless driving and DUI after he was found to have 0.151% alcohol level. No serious injuries were sustained in the collision and the driver has since been bailed.

In another incident on Monday morning, just before 3:30am, officers on patrol on West Bay Road observed a vehicle travelling at about twice the legal speed limit. The vehicle was stopped and the driver, a man aged 30 of Bodden Town, was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.253%, well over twice the legal limit. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and dangerous driving and taken into police custody. He is now on police bail.

Then, shortly after 4:00 on Monday, officers on patrol stopped a vehicle that had been swerving while driving on Crewe Road. The driver, a woman aged 25 of George Town, was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.144%. She was also unable to provide a driver’s licence and initially provided a false name to police officers, after which it was determined that she is the holder of a provisional driver’s licence. She was subsequently arrested on suspicion of DUI, driving without being accompanied, giving false name and address to a police officer, and other related offenses. She was later bailed.

