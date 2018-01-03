WB road plaza stirs up beach access controversy

(CNS): A proposed new plaza on the West Bay Road that has raised considerable opposition from its neighbours may still get the green-light later this month when the Central Planning Authority considers the full application. But the planning application has stirred up an unexpected beach access controversy. The Grove is a proposed mixed-used development by 5 Points Investments, but condo owners nearby sent dozens of letters objecting to the project over a catalog of concerns, one of which was a wrongly held belief by the owners that their beach front is private.

The proposed project is said to be valued at $20 million on 3.7 acres of land across from The Great House, Plantana Condos and the Avalon along the West Bay Road between the Governor’s Beach and Public Beach. The developers’ proposal includes 26,080 sq ft of retail space and 17,218 sq ft of restaurant space on the ground floor, with 58 one-bedroom apartments and 4 rooftop pools above.

The development was considered by the planning department early last month, and according to the recently published minutes for the relevant meeting, the CPA adjourned the hearing for the applicant to re-advertise the plans and re-notify neighbours after it emerged that the developer had not made it clear that the project will include restaurants.

But there was no indication in the minutes whether or not the CPA will be considering the numerous issues from objectors about the project, which nearby residents believe will reduce the value of their property, increase traffic congestion, and attract transient workers and low-budget tourists because of the density of the small units. Many of the wealthy condo owners on the beach side also claimed that the project would lead to the invasion of what they wrongly believe is their private beach.

The developers are already selling the project, despite not having acquired planning permission, and have zeroed in on the beach access, which sits between The Great House and the Plantana Condos across the street from the site of the proposed development and a mere fifty feet away. The access, however, is currently blocked with foliage that has been allowed to grow across the pathway, which has caused a separate controversy as the access was a requirement of the planning approval for The Great House development.

The fact that so many of the objectors believed that they have private access to this stretch of Seven Mile Beach further highlights the ongoing problems the authorities are having when it comes to preserving access to the islands’ beaches, especially along Seven Mile Beach, and the belief of many owners that ownership of the beach comes with the ownership of their condo.

In their objections condo owners claimed openly that their “privacy will be invaded with people accessing our private beach from across the street and it would be impossible to maintain proper security”.

But lawyers for the development hit back against the references of interference with their “private beach” as “the objectors do not have an exclusive right to Seven Mile Beach and given the public access points they have no reasonable cause for objection”.

Planning has not yet published any of its 2018 agendas, but it is understood that the application for The Grove will be heard in one of this month’s meetings, the first of which is expected to be on 10 January.

