Jamaican LGBT activist calls for hate-speech pastor’s ban

(CNS): A Jamaican LGBT activist is calling on that country’s government to ban Pastor Steven Anderson, an American hate preacher who is planning to visit the island later this month. Anderson was banned from several countries, such as Canada, UK, Botswana and South Africa, after calling for gay people to be stoned to death and praising the mass shooting at an Orlando nightclub. His hate-filled sermons include calling for women to be removed from the workplace, banned from voting or reading books of their choice. Anderson, who leads the Faithful Word Baptist Church in Tempe, Arizona, has also called medical doctors sorcerers.

It is not clear who has invited the controversial pastor to Jamaica but Anderson and a small delegation are planning what they call a “missions trip” to the country on 29 January for several days.

However, Jay John, a local activist for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, has started a petition calling on the Jamaican government to stop the trip. Jamaica continues to court controversy because of the discrimination that many LGBT people face in the country and the retention of outdated British buggery laws. But despite the culture of homophobia, some Christians in Jamaica are calling for change and Bishop Howard Gregory, the head of the Anglican Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, has spoken against the colonial-era sodomy laws.

Another prominent LGBT activist, Maurice Tomlinson, filed a constitutional challenge against the buggery laws last year, which is proceeding through the Jamaican courts. This comes at a time in Jamaica when the local press and human rights advocates are beginning to push for the advancement of LGBT rights and better treatment for these minority groups.

In his petition John notes that Anderson is not just bringing anti-gay hate speech to Jamaica but that he is an individual who approves of terrorism, given his support for the Orlando Massacre.

“Clearly the pastor has no respect for humanity and his messages go against our democratic ideals and our motto, ‘Out of many, one people’, the activist stated. “Pastor Anderson’s messages attack and demean women, seeing women as second class citizens, unequal to men, discrediting them as holistic beings who are workers, academics and leaders. The pastor refers to women as ‘home keepers and not office keepers’ and sees women who work as having loose morals.”

He said the Jamaican people are asking the government to show leadership and stand as an example to fellow Caribbean countries to denounce terrorism and violence against marginalised groups.

See the petition here.

Category: Caribbean, World News