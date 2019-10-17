Plans unveiled for GT port

(CNS): The government has unveiled the latest plans for the proposed George Town cruise dock from the bidders selected to design, build, maintain and operate the facility. The government claims that the dredging area has been significantly reduced in these new designs, which would result in less damage. But the direct dredging impact on coral has only been reduced by around 10% and the work still poses an indirect threat to the reefs all the way to Eden Rock.

The plans have been posted on the government’s port project website here because Verdant Isle, the consortium of cruise lines and developers that was selected to build the port, has not yet finished their website.

Michael Bayley, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean Cruise Line and the leading spokesperson for the group, said in a press release that it had been working on the “continual improvement” on the plans that it had submitted during the bid, as he pointed to the designs being part of that process.

“Since the announcement of Verdant Isle as preferred bidder we have been working with the Cayman Islands Government, and in particular the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands, to adjust and refine our submitted plans to better fit their specific requirements,” Bayley stated.

The plans show an increase of over 5% in the total cruise facility and a 27% increase in the cargo area when compared to the plans drawn up by Baird when government was setting out its business case for this project.

The developers claim this proposal cuts the marine excavation volume by 31.3% and reduces the footprint by 11.3% and say there will now be no direct excavation on the South Side of the dock. The developers also said that there would be no dumping into the sea of materials from the excavation for the upland reclamation and the piers have been narrowed from 25 metres to 22.

Premier Alden McLaughlin claimed that the environmental impact would be reduced with this new design that the public could now see. “The government has listened to the concerns of the public and have put the piers into deeper water and chosen a cargo option that also minimises the dredging,” he said in the release about the plans being published.

“The process has taken as long as was needed to ensure we arrived at a project that secures the future of the Cayman Islands cruise tourism industry and protects the well-being of the thousands of Caymanians who benefit directly or indirectly from cruise tourism as well as minimise the environmental impact,” he said.

Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said that government was confident the project would deliver long-term benefits for the country, including providing a much-needed increase of about 30% in usable working area for the cargo port that will make it available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“This improves our current situation where large sections of the cargo yard have to be cleared every night to allow for buses for the cruise tours. We are also confident that the financial arrangement delivers the best overall deal for the country,” he stated.

Verdant Isle said it is now in the process of submitting to the Department of Environment an environmental impact assessment scoping update to the EIA which compares the previous 2015 Baird drawings to these plans. This will see the DoE, which was pushed off the steering committee, returned to the process.

DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie has made it clear that the Environmental Protection Board, which falls within her department, will be expecting to see a new environmental impact assessment, which will include a public consultation process.

Verdant Isle said the scoping will be undertaken by professional consultants subcontracted through Schneider Engineering, including Baird & Associates, the consultants who were paid to do the original EIA in 2015, as well as coral relocation experts, Polaris.

Verdant Isle had said they were extremely confident that Polaris would be able to move the threatened reefs before telling UK newspaper, The Telegraph, that the relocation efforts would never truly mitigate the impact. International dredging contractor, Van Oord, may also be involved in this exercise, the developers said.

Although the Port Authority is at the centre of this proposed project, it has not been a large player in the process so far, something that Public Accounts Committee Chair Ezzard Miller has voiced his concerns over.

And while the port management has appeared to be out of the loop on the project itself, if the project goes ahead, the authority would remain responsible for operating and managing the cruise and cargo facility, which includes cargo operations, customs, immigration, passenger cruise operations, berthing fees, preferences and the number of ships, and retail operations.

Commenting on the new plans, Acting Port Director Joseph Wood said the upgraded and expanded cargo would allow PACI to handle any future growth in the volume of cargo.

“The addition of a longer and wider pier makes it possible for the Port Authority to upgrade its cargo handling equipment to serve larger cargo vessels more efficiently,” he said, adding that the new design “also makes it possible to handle more than the two ships simultaneously”.

