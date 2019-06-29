Two men face attempted murder charges

Daniel Wallace Rankine

(CNS): Two 21-year-old men have both been charged with attempted murder and other offences in relation to a shooting at a home in South Church Street in April. Daniel Wallace Rankine from Bodden Town and Carlos Jameel Bustillo from West Bay are both accused of trying to kill another man who received two gun shot wounds during what may have been a botched burglary.

The men both face a long list of charges in addition to that of attempted murder, including the possession of an unlicensed gun and the unlawful firing of a weapon. Both of the young men have been remanded in custody and are expected to appear in July in Grand Court, where the case was transmitted Friday.

