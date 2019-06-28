Teen activists ‘asking right questions’

Protect Our Future members (L-R) Richard Weber, teacher Bill LaMonte, Mikayla Corin, Olivia Zimmer and Jack Paolini

(CNS): Local teenagers at the forefront of the growing green movement in Cayman were applauded and urged to press on with their activism at a public meeting on Wednesday. Johann Moxam, who has been one of several activists behind the petition for a people’s vote on government’s proposed controversial cruise project, said they “were the bravest teenagers in Cayman’s history” and “were asking the right questions” that people in authority did not appear to want to answer.

Richard Weber, Olivia Zimmer and Jack Paolini, students at Cayman International School, hosted a small public meeting in South Sound to recap the Protect Our Future movement and the growing number of different environmental-related campaigns that have emerged in recent years.

Having just won a conservation award and spearheaded a schools demonstration and a wider publicity campaign about the environment, the students have become a driving force in the goal to protect the environment and place green issues at the top of the political agenda.

The young people, who are all on their way to university overseas, said that there was a new group of teenagers ready to pick up the baton who felt just as passionately as they did about the environment and the need for a much greater effort by government to protect the Cayman Islands’ natural resources, such as mangroves and reefs, as well as reduce waste, ban single-use plastic and curb coastal development.

Having invited a number of guest speakers to talk about specific areas of concerns, from the Save Barkers campaign to the cruise port, the teenagers are very clear about the need to continue what they have started.

When Johann Moxam took the mic to talk about the Cruise Port Referendum campaign, he lauded the young activists and said they were the teenagers he wished he could have been. But he pointed out that in the past, standing up to the establishment was simply taboo in Cayman and just not done.

“These guys are the bravest teenagers I have ever seen in Cayman,” he said.

Moxam raised concerns about the numerous threats to the environment, not least from the cruise port. In the absence of a plan for Cayman’s future, he accused government of making things up as it went along and pandering to special interests. But, he added, “There is now a wave which we have never seen in Cayman before,” as he lauded the teenagers and all of their peers making their voices heard.

Moxam said that Caymanians had not historically held their elected officials accountable or called them out when they do not serve the interests of the wider community. He urged the young people to press on and not be deterred by their critics who accuse them of being manipulated by people behind the scenes or for not being Caymanian, when they all are.

He urged everyone to be more conscious of the actions of the government and called for the continued solidarity between the various groups and campaigns now emerging in Cayman whose common purpose is to protect the future.

Related

Category: Science & Nature