Thieves make off with Honda from Dump Rd bar

Vic’s Bar, George Town

(CNS): A white Honda Civic was stolen from outside Vic’s Bar on Seymour Drive, also known as the Dump Road, in George Town sometime between 11:30am Sunday, when it was parked there, and 3:15am Monday, when the owner discovered it was missing. Police are now looking for the 1998 model registration# 124 120. Anyone who sees the car or has information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be submitted directly to police via the website or through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477.

