Cayman benches loses popular local judge

(CNS): Justice Charles Quin QC died Friday evening at his George Town home surrounded by family and close friends, after a long battle with cancer. Justice Quin sat on the Grand Court bench for over a decade, dealing largely with criminal cases and some of the most tragic and complex trials. Chief Justice Anthony Smellie issued a statement Sunday about the loss of Justice Quin, who was a much-loved member of the judiciary. “I am deeply saddened to announce the passing of the Honourable Justice Charles Quin, QC,” CJ Smellie stated.

“Justice Quin served the Cayman Islands very admirably as a judge of the Grand Court for more than ten years, prior to which he practiced at the Bar of the Cayman Islands and in other regional jurisdictions for more than 25 years,” the senior judge and close colleague of Justice Quin said.

“Justice Quin was very greatly admired and respected within the Judicial Administration, the Cayman Islands legal fraternity and the wider Cayman community, as well as in other jurisdictions around the Commonwealth. He will be greatly missed and the jurisdiction will always be grateful for his service,” he added.

Despite having a challenging role in the court in recent years dealing with some of the county’s most high profile criminal cases, Justice Quin was always a fair and thoughtful judge and also kind and compassionate. But for those who knew him well, he will be remembered not just for the important work he did on the bench, but as an incredibly witty man with a genuine and warm sense of humour.

Justice Quin was called to the Bar of Northern Ireland in 1978, where he practised for three years until 1981, when he was admitted as an attorney-at-law to the Supreme Court of Bermuda. He served as a Crown Counsel in the Attorney General’s Chambers of the Government of Bermuda until 1984. He was then admitted as an attorney-at-law of the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands in January 1985. He practised with Bruce Campbell and Company and as senior partner of the law firm, Quin & Hampson, from 1992 to 2007.

During this period, he served on many occasions as Acting Magistrate of the Summary Court, beginning in 1993 and continuing for many years, prior to being appointed in May 2008 as a judge of the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands. He was appointed Queen’s Counsel in 2004.

Justice Quin leaves behind his wife, Diana, and sons, Nicholas, Thomas and William. More details are expected soon regarding arrangements for the celebration of his life, the CJ’s chambers stated.

Related

Category: Local News