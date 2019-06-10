Cayman delegates in Hong Kong for talks over office

(CNS): Matthew Forbes, the head of the governor’s office, and Eric Bush, the chief officer in the new ministry for International Trade, Investment, Maritime and Aviation Affairs, led a delegation to Hong Kong last week to meet with officials in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government to agree plans for the opening of the Cayman Islands’ new trade office in the city. Bush and Forbes also held talks with British Consul General Andy Heyn and his team, who are supporting the new initiative.

The group met the heads of Invest Hong Kong, the British Chamber of Commerce and representatives of Cayman Islands companies in the city. They were also on the lookout for suitable premises for the new office, which, it is hoped, will open in early October. The aim is to support Cayman companies in Hong Kong as well as mainland China.

Officials said that recruitment for the new head of the office is currently underway.

Forbes, who was previously deputy consul general in Shanghai, said, “China is an important market place for Cayman companies and Hong Kong can act as a springboard for firms looking to do business there. It is important to establish relationships with the Hong Kong authorities and other partners who will be vital to the success of the office.”

Bush, the chief officer in the new ministry, which falls within the premier’s portfolio, said the team had a great welcome in Hong Kong, laying the foundations for a successful opening for this Asia office.

“We are grateful for the support of the Hong Kong SAR Government and the British Consulate General in this venture. Having a physical presence in this fast-paced and complex part of the world will help Cayman companies achieve their full potential and develop new opportunities in particular for our world class financial services sector,” added Bush.

Category: Business, Financial Services