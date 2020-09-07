NRA aims to improve safety for cyclist

Proposed sharrow locations on the waterfront

(CNS): The National Roads Authority has begun rolling out new symbols on some of the roads on Grand Cayman to indicate where the road is shared between bicyclists and motor vehicles in an effort to improve awareness and safety. The shared lane markings, or sharrows, are either white or green symbols with two chevrons and a bike. The first ones are being laid on South Church Street by Paradise Restaurant and North Church Street by Delworth’s Esso, with more to come.

Joey Hew, the minister responsible for roads, said it is important the community works together to ensure that everyone stays safe on the roads.

Standard sharrow road markings

“For motorists, sharing the road begins with the understanding that cyclists and motorcyclists have the same rights as you,” Hew said. “They face unique safety challenges, such as being smaller and less visible. We all have a duty as motorists, pedestrians and cyclists to look out for each other to prevent road offences and injuries.”

Transportation Planner at the NRA, Marion Pandohie, said studies had found that shared lane markings provide a significant benefit to cyclists by encouraging them to move out of danger. “They also reinforce the legitimacy of bicycle traffic on the street, recommend proper bicyclist positioning, and may be configured to offer directional and wayfinding guidance,” she added