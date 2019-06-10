Carter’s pay-off remains secret

(CNS): How much the public purse coughed up to pay off the former director of the Department of Environmental Health, Roydell Carter, will remain a secret, as the Office of the Ombudsman has upheld a decision by government to refuse a freedom of information request made last September. Despite finding that government should not be using non-disclosure contracts to avoid its responsibility to be transparent about public cash, Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston did not force the revelation, as she said revealing how much Carter received would leave government open to legal action.

“The disclosure of the requested information would constitute an actionable breach of confidence,” Hermiston said in her decision published last week, more than eight months after the request, but added that confidentiality clauses must be used in good faith.

“There is a risk that public authorities may be tempted to use contractual agreements containing confidentiality clauses in order to remove controversial or embarrassing information from public scrutiny. The marking of a document as ‘confidential’ by a public authority, or the addition of a confidentiality clause in a contractual agreement, does not place it outside the reach of the FOI Law, or automatically mean that it is exempt from disclosure.”

She argued that the strong public policy interest in openness, transparency and accountability expressed in the FOI law requires a review of whether the expression of confidentiality is appropriate and in good faith.

“Public authorities should carefully consider whether confidentiality is necessary and appropriate before agreeing to sign an agreement containing a confidentiality clause, and should not use such clauses unless absolutely necessary, such as may be the case in the course of litigation,” the ombudsman added.

The Office of the Auditor General has also warned on numerous occasions that when using public money to pay off civil servants, the people have a right to know that it was used appropriately and the justification for what is often more than six figures.

However, the government continues to use confidentiality clauses to hide the details of such pay-offs.

The entire situation surrounding Carter’s departure from the job and then his retirement has been shrouded in mystery. Carter failed to appear for work from November 2017, but several months later the government had refused to answer questions about his status.

They then denied that he had been placed on official required leave but also declined to give any explanation for his continued absence. They nevertheless replaced him with two acting bosses.

Then around ten months after he had last shown up for work, the government confirmed Carter had retired. There was no explanation over why he had not been at work for so long or why he had been retired early or what he was paid.

The DEH has been plagued with numerous problems for years, issues surrounding dubious overtime payments which have still not been explained. Meanwhile, problems with equipment and garbage collection continue, even as Richard Simms who had acted in the job for almost a year, was confirmed as director last week.

In her FOI ruling, Hermiston outlines the ministry’s claim that “the dispute between the government and Mr Carter was conducted in private” and “contains information that is private and highly personal” to Carter.

Hermiston agreed with the applicant that there was a legitimate public interest in the expenditure of public funds and that the matter was ongoing interest to the public. But while she noted that a public authority should not be allowed to subvert the FOI law by inserting non-disclosure or confidentiality clauses, in this case the agreement prevented potential litigation that could have involved the assertion of blame by one party against the other.

“In those circumstances, it is permissible public policy to end the dispute and impose a condition of confidentiality as part of the finality of the compromise,” she added.

Category: Government Administration, Government oversight, Politics