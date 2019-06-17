Baptist school has work to do, inspectors find

First Baptist Christian School

(CNS): School inspectors graded the First Baptist Christian School as ‘satisfactory’ but also highlighted a number of important areas where the school was judged weak, leaving it with work to do to improve the education it offers. Inspectors said the school, whose students are aged from 5 to 11, needs to improve the entire curriculum, the quality of students’ attainment and progress in English and leaders’ self-evaluation.

The school is a small private Christian facility owned by the First Baptist Church and has just over 150 students.

In the full report inspectors said that attainment in English was weak in both the kindergarten and elementary grades. Work in English lessons showed that attainment was inconsistent throughout the school.

“Students’ skills, knowledge and understanding in reading and writing did not meet internationally expected standards,” the report stated. Work in English lessons showed that attainment was inconsistent throughout the school.

“Students’ skills, knowledge and understanding in reading and writing did not meet internationally expected standards,” the report stated. And in some case the inspectors said that some students’ achievement in reading and writing worsened over time.

The inspectors also found fault with the curriculum, which they said was was weak in both phases of the school and inconsistent.

Despite the problems identified with the school, 81% of the fee paying parents who responded to the inspection survey said they were satisfied with the quality of education provided at the school.

In most cases where a school is judge satisfactory the inspectors do not do follow-up inspections but in this case they identified a number of weaknesses in the performance, and with anticipated changes to the leadership of the school in the near future, there will be a follow-through inspection within six months.

