Church schools reveal stark contrasts in standards
(CNS): Parents paying for their children’s education at three of Grand Cayman’s leading private church schools are getting very different results for their money. Triple C has once again been judged ‘weak’ in its latest inspection, while Cayman Prep was graded ‘good’ and only a few steps away from an ‘excellent’ rating. First Baptist Christian School, which is for primary age children only, has not improved on its ‘satisfactory’ grade from its last inspection in 2020, according to the latest set of reports from the school inspectors from the Office of Education Standards.
There was no cause for concern at Cayman Prep, which caters to children from kindergarten to Year 13. Not only was the school judged ‘good’ on its overall performance, many areas were ‘excellent’, with the school improving from ‘good’ to ‘excellent’ in some cases. No criteria was judged less than ‘good’ with specific ‘excellent’ grades outnumbering the ‘good’.
However, the overall performance of Triple C School, which teachers pre-school through Grade 12, had not progressed, and ‘weak’ areas that were identified in the previous inspection, such as the curriculum and safety issues, had not improved. “The school does not have the capacity to improve,” the inspectors said in the damning report. “Of serious concern was the non compliance with the Cayman Islands Child Protection Policy and regulations.”
The quality of leadership was also judged ‘weak’, as the inspectors said senior leaders did not provide the drive and direction needed to secure the improvements needed.
“Systems for assessing students’ attainment were weak across all phases other than the Early Years, where it was good. Teachers and students did not have the information needed to progress learning,” the report found. The number of performance standards judged to be ‘satisfactory’ has increased since the last inspection but only a handful of the areas inspectors assessed were judged ‘good’, such as the children’s behaviour.
While First Baptist had moved forward and made progress from ‘weak’ to ‘satisfactory’ across several areas, the inspectors concluded that overall the school was still just ‘satisfactory’ and needs to “reduce inconsistencies in the quality of teaching”. They said that progress was needed in a number of important basic areas, such as the students’ attainment and progress in English, mathematics and science, as well as teaching and learning and the curriculum.
See the latest reports on the OES website or in the CNS Library.
As a Triple C School alumnus, it is very disappointing and disheartening to witness the disarray the school has declined into and its rapid fall from grace.
Sadly, I cannot say that I am surprised given hearing of multiple poor accounts and the mismatched priorities of the most recent former principal.
Triple C School was better than this.
There was a lively homeschool event today at Dart Park. The group was massive. Now I understand why!
The Church of God branch in Canada is being labeled a right wing cult and facing fines and sanctions for defying their Covid rules. Absolutely bonkers that Cayman happily runs a 17th Century indoctrination camp in the 21st Century, while pretending it’s preparing kids for the future, or the job market.
Hello Anonymous person. You obviously did not benefit from an education. The Church in Canada is being persecuted because your government has to make someone the boogey man other then themselves. Canada should be ashamed of themselves. Kenny gets to break the rules, gets caught then sends the police helicopters and patrols to arrest a pastor. There have been no infections linked back to any of the Churches being persecuted. What are you afraid of? You have been indoctrinated by the CBC obviously.
Hey 18/6 @ 3:17pm – “Cayman” does NOT run Triple C School and never has. The Church of God established that school some 80 or 90 + years ago and still operates it.
Anything to criticize Cayman, eh? How’s Canada doing with educating it’s indigenous people? How are those “state schools” doing after centuries of forced separation, atrocities and human rights abuses, eh?? Perhaps you could either stay there and check up on them or simply return to do so (if you’re here in Cayman).
PS. the “Church of God” has more branches than a tree! The one you refer to in Canada may not even be connected to this one!
FYI :
1) Cayman is not Canada
2) Church of God is congregational, not a denomination.
3) Church of God = 1886
4) labeled right wing in Canada means you are centrist .
5) more and more everyday Canadians are standing up for their rights – probably too late, but nice to see. ~ Cdn expat, Catholic
These Islands have been governed by relics for decades so this is really not that far fetched.
I certainly would never compare The Church of God branch in Canada with Cayman Prep. Totally absurd.