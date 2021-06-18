Church schools reveal stark contrasts in standards

Triple C School

(CNS): Parents paying for their children’s education at three of Grand Cayman’s leading private church schools are getting very different results for their money. Triple C has once again been judged ‘weak’ in its latest inspection, while Cayman Prep was graded ‘good’ and only a few steps away from an ‘excellent’ rating. First Baptist Christian School, which is for primary age children only, has not improved on its ‘satisfactory’ grade from its last inspection in 2020, according to the latest set of reports from the school inspectors from the Office of Education Standards.

There was no cause for concern at Cayman Prep, which caters to children from kindergarten to Year 13. Not only was the school judged ‘good’ on its overall performance, many areas were ‘excellent’, with the school improving from ‘good’ to ‘excellent’ in some cases. No criteria was judged less than ‘good’ with specific ‘excellent’ grades outnumbering the ‘good’.

However, the overall performance of Triple C School, which teachers pre-school through Grade 12, had not progressed, and ‘weak’ areas that were identified in the previous inspection, such as the curriculum and safety issues, had not improved. “The school does not have the capacity to improve,” the inspectors said in the damning report. “Of serious concern was the non compliance with the Cayman Islands Child Protection Policy and regulations.”

The quality of leadership was also judged ‘weak’, as the inspectors said senior leaders did not provide the drive and direction needed to secure the improvements needed.

“Systems for assessing students’ attainment were weak across all phases other than the Early Years, where it was good. Teachers and students did not have the information needed to progress learning,” the report found. The number of performance standards judged to be ‘satisfactory’ has increased since the last inspection but only a handful of the areas inspectors assessed were judged ‘good’, such as the children’s behaviour.

While First Baptist had moved forward and made progress from ‘weak’ to ‘satisfactory’ across several areas, the inspectors concluded that overall the school was still just ‘satisfactory’ and needs to “reduce inconsistencies in the quality of teaching”. They said that progress was needed in a number of important basic areas, such as the students’ attainment and progress in English, mathematics and science, as well as teaching and learning and the curriculum.