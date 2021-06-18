West Bay father charged with killing son

Shaquille Demario Bush

(CNS): A 46-year-old man from West Bay was re-arrested yesterday more than a year after his son was shot and killed on Daisy Lane. Shaquille Demario Bush was 24 in November 2019 when he was gunned down near to his home. His father was arrested at the time for the crime but bailed. Police have now charged Roger Deward Bush with murder following a dawn raid at his home.

The RCIPS said they had carried out a search at the house and found a quantity of ganja and ganja plants but that Bush had been arrested over the killing and not the drugs. It is not clear whether the drug bust was material or incidental to the case or what triggered the re-arrest and subsequent murder charge 18 months after the killing. Police said that no arrests were made in relation to the drugs but that inquiries are ongoing.

Deward Bush, who has also been charged with the possession of an unlicensed firearm, was expected in court Friday, where the case will likely be remitted immediately to the Grand court.