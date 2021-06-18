Pension holiday rolls on for six more months

(CNS): Government has confirmed that Cabinet has agreed to a six month extension to the National Pensions Act to extend the freeze on the mandatory requirement for private sector workers and their employers to pay into a pension scheme. The holiday was introduced by the previous government more than one year ago as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown and subsequent economic slowdown and closure of the tourism sector. The PPM administration had allowed people to take cash out of their pension and stop paying in until the pandemic played out. PACT has confirmed that the freeze on payments will now continue until 31 December.

While neither employers nor employees will be required to make mandatory contributions, voluntary payments can be made if there is an agreement between them. Premier Wayne Panton made the announcement at Wednesday’s press briefing after he hit back at criticisms by former premier Alden McLaughlin that the PACT Government was doing nothing about the pension issue and would let the deadline pass without addressing it.

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” Panton said. “I am happy to confirm that my government has agreed to extend the pension holiday until December.”

In addition to the holiday freeze, the PPM government had allowed private sector workers to withdraw money from their pension funds to help them through the fallout from the pandemic in the absence of any government funded payment scheme. While some money was clearly remitted overseas, much of it was also injected into the domestic economy, which, together with the largely unimpacted offshore financial services sector, has kept Cayman afloat over the last year.

Finance Minister Chris Saunders, who was in opposition when that decision was made, had supported the move but warned that government would have to address the issues created by the withdrawal and the continued freeze on payments. Speaking in the Legislative Assembly last October, he presented a motion to establish a committee to examine the current pension regime, but it was rejected by the Unity government

“We need to accept that the changes that we have made have added to the challenges and we are duty bound to fix it,” Saunders has said about the amendments to the Pensions Law. On the campaign trail he had also pressed the need to address this issue as a priority if he was elected. He is now at the helm of the labour department but has not yet revealed how he plans to address the issue.

As with the previous pension holidays, government owned companies and statutory authorities are excluded from the order.