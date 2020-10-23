Gov’t rejects MLA review of pension regime
(CNS): Problems with the Cayman Islands private sector pension regime became a political football on Thursday, when the government rejected a call to establish a committee to take a deeper a look at what can be done with it. Opposition MLA Chris Saunders (BTW) had presented a motion to the Legislative Assembly calling for members to examine the inadequacy of funds and the impact of the recent major withdrawal.
Saunders argued that, although he supported the move to allow people access to their pension fund and a holiday on the mandatory payments into schemes because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this will have made a bad situation worse. He said that all elected officials had an obligation to address what is bound to have a long-term detrimental impact on the people.
“We need to accept that the changes that we have made have added to the challenges and we are duty bound to fix it,” he said about the amendments to the Pensions Law. He added that a committee would allow members to examine all the documents and information to assess the best way forward for the failing regime.
He also urged consideration for disability benefits as the social safety net in other countries to assist people who become ill is not available in the Cayman Islands.
Saunders accepted that this administration was coming to an end and the LA would be prorogued by March, which meant it was unlikely the committee would finish its work, but he argued that it could at least get the ball rolling.
However, Premier Alden McLaughlin rejected the idea outright. He said he was no defender of the current system and pointed to his frequent past comments about the need for a radical overhaul of the entire system, which was misplaced from the start. But he said government was finalising a new board, which would be tasked with recommending future policy changes and that now was not the time to deal with this subject.
The premier then switched to campaign mode and attacked Saunders for his suggestion by implying that it would having a chilling impact on the business community at a very challenging time. He suggested that people would take this as a signal government was increasing the cost of business and would undermine the hiring of Caymanians.
He said the opposition was “constantly banging on” about protecting local jobs and they needed to be consistent in their message.
“If businesses go out of operation, there will be no jobs for anyone,” he said, as he accused Saunders of trying to put more pressure on businesses. “Timing is everything,” he added. The premier outlined the problems businesses are facing now and said that what happens in 20 years time is not pertinent, before he criticised the opposition’s attitude toward economic management.
The debate then deteriorated into a political slagging match, as opposition members jumped to Saunders’ defence, pointing out that he was not suggestion anyone should increase pension contributions, merely that the situation had to be examined.
As he wrapped up the presentation of his motion and expressed his disappointment with the way the premier had responded, Saunders pointed out that allowing an unelected board to review the situation rather than having the elected members of the LA shape new policy was a terrible choice.
With the removal of $400 million from the funds and the temporary cessation of payments into them, on top of the continued economic challenges ahead, the pension regime, which has been consistently criticised, is unarguably in desperate need of change.
When employers and employees are asked to make payments again when the pension holiday ends in the New Year, it is likely that many will not have the funds to do so. This means this issue will inevitably become a campaign question, where candidates will be asked if they support the idea of a national pension scheme or patching up the failing private sector option.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Seems like the pension dirt runs deep like multiple layers of administration, the unclear trustee zig zagging the OTs, lawyers, auditors, regulator and now seemingly politicos that don’t want to be found with their cloven hoofs planted and snouts down in it. No surprise Alden exploded… Terrible idea to explore our fiasco.
Is it any surprise you can only withdraw 1,000 per month hardly? A lot of animals need their fees for ever and ever amen.
This is so easy, and they cant manage to do it. There are many, many tried and true ways to set this up and proven, low cost fund managers. Every large mutual fund manager in the world has multiple plan choices to pick from, with very low or zero expenses, daily or real time balances, real time stock or fund purchasing, daily balances, etc. Your only real issue is your need to control withdrawals because the participants are not volunteers and are being forced to contribute. The big managers can handle this too. It needs to be all with one big operator not multiple midgets. Forget the local banks and funds, they don’t have the expertise or the horsepower for this. If they had been doing a good job, people wouldn’t have rushed to pull $400 million out. If you choose a good operator and plan, get rid of the ultraconservative investment restrictions.
You see how fast they can change the law in covid. This could be fixed tomorrow! They don’t want that….lots of skimming off the top by lots of local players
Explain how the private sector pension is a disaster and the public service pension is world class.
Who do we blame for this.
They better review withdrawals and work permit PR period and consider placing moratorium of work permits for them and in general.
That way, Sanders’ “people from Ja” and people here from other countries, will be able to enjoy few years of employment, stable society and return home.
As usual the businesses and families who want to bring friends here will start with scare tactic that no one will come here for 2-5 years.
For once, MLAs call them to the bluff for your own sake and your grandchildren that will eventually have to pay the cost social and financially for the population growth through immigration work permits.
The whole misguided purpose of establishing self/corp-funded pension savings plans was to limit the future drag on public cash for social assistance. You can’t complain about the former, while proposing the latter. Pick a lane, man. The only reason the former doesn’t work, is because performance and any compounding over time is eroded by antiquated portfolio allocation theory, and unchecked predatory administration fees. If 50% of the plan portfolio is in fixed income, earning avg 0.5% per year, and you deduct a 2% admin fee, the portfolio loses 1.5% a year. The best chance is to let Caymanians choose to take it all out, and self-administer their amalgamated retirement plans.
If you want a welfare state you need direct taxation. Your choice Cayman.
But pensions are always going to be necessary. No-one saves enough for old age, except for the small proportion of Cayman families who have a disproportionate share of the local wealth, and they don’t need pensions.
Ive saved. Some people dont need an authority to direct them to budget, live below their means, put away at least 20%. The hard part in Cayman is not having any kind of valid inflation factor. The 2 or 3% govt admits to each year does not seem to include for anything affected by fuel…which is everything. Ive seen things go up here 15% within the year. So how the heck do you set a goal amount and know if it will be even near the cost of living here in 20 years?
It need to change to one National pension plan. Shut down all private pension companies. Private pension companies are daylight robbery and don’t care people who paying pension plan.
This is mainly true of the ones you picked. Just pick a single one of the big boys with a track record. You will need to do this even if you have a national plan because CIG is not capable of it.
Nothing is a good idea to Alden unless it’s Alden’s idea
This government have no real plans to addresss any of the real issues affecting Caymanians right now. Vote them all out
How could Alden style up him good good friend Chris so? Big Mac mussa been laughing hard!
The Premier suddenly pretends to care about business costs after shutting down Cayman because he has the power to do so. SMH
Alden Mcliaghlin and all of his motley crew of yes men need to all go in 2021 and retire to his farm in EE
Emperor Alden is in full campaign mode. The people of Red Bay need to remove him as a MLA so his tenure of games and ego driven rhetoric can finally come to an end.
My ballot in Red Bay next May will read:
[ ] McLaughlin, Alden (Progressives)
[X] Any other civil-serving competent politician
I am so tired of the drama series in the Legislative Assembly and the disastrous, greed-driven direction this nation is going in!!