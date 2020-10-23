Gov’t rejects MLA review of pension regime

MLA Chris Saunders in the LA on Thursday

(CNS): Problems with the Cayman Islands private sector pension regime became a political football on Thursday, when the government rejected a call to establish a committee to take a deeper a look at what can be done with it. Opposition MLA Chris Saunders (BTW) had presented a motion to the Legislative Assembly calling for members to examine the inadequacy of funds and the impact of the recent major withdrawal.

Saunders argued that, although he supported the move to allow people access to their pension fund and a holiday on the mandatory payments into schemes because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this will have made a bad situation worse. He said that all elected officials had an obligation to address what is bound to have a long-term detrimental impact on the people.

“We need to accept that the changes that we have made have added to the challenges and we are duty bound to fix it,” he said about the amendments to the Pensions Law. He added that a committee would allow members to examine all the documents and information to assess the best way forward for the failing regime.

He also urged consideration for disability benefits as the social safety net in other countries to assist people who become ill is not available in the Cayman Islands.

Saunders accepted that this administration was coming to an end and the LA would be prorogued by March, which meant it was unlikely the committee would finish its work, but he argued that it could at least get the ball rolling.

However, Premier Alden McLaughlin rejected the idea outright. He said he was no defender of the current system and pointed to his frequent past comments about the need for a radical overhaul of the entire system, which was misplaced from the start. But he said government was finalising a new board, which would be tasked with recommending future policy changes and that now was not the time to deal with this subject.

The premier then switched to campaign mode and attacked Saunders for his suggestion by implying that it would having a chilling impact on the business community at a very challenging time. He suggested that people would take this as a signal government was increasing the cost of business and would undermine the hiring of Caymanians.

He said the opposition was “constantly banging on” about protecting local jobs and they needed to be consistent in their message.

“If businesses go out of operation, there will be no jobs for anyone,” he said, as he accused Saunders of trying to put more pressure on businesses. “Timing is everything,” he added. The premier outlined the problems businesses are facing now and said that what happens in 20 years time is not pertinent, before he criticised the opposition’s attitude toward economic management.

The debate then deteriorated into a political slagging match, as opposition members jumped to Saunders’ defence, pointing out that he was not suggestion anyone should increase pension contributions, merely that the situation had to be examined.

As he wrapped up the presentation of his motion and expressed his disappointment with the way the premier had responded, Saunders pointed out that allowing an unelected board to review the situation rather than having the elected members of the LA shape new policy was a terrible choice.

With the removal of $400 million from the funds and the temporary cessation of payments into them, on top of the continued economic challenges ahead, the pension regime, which has been consistently criticised, is unarguably in desperate need of change.

When employers and employees are asked to make payments again when the pension holiday ends in the New Year, it is likely that many will not have the funds to do so. This means this issue will inevitably become a campaign question, where candidates will be asked if they support the idea of a national pension scheme or patching up the failing private sector option.