JGHS climbs up inspection ranks

John Gray High School, Grand Cayman

(CNS): For the first time since the baseline inspections report published in 2015, which found that all government schools were under-performing, largely as a result of the poor quality of teaching, the John Gray High School has achieved a ‘good’ grade in its latest inspection. The school moved up the education ranking in every category and even achieved an ‘excellent’ grade in two of the judgment areas.

As government schools continue to face criticisms over a catalogue of issues, John Gray is demonstrating that government education can improve. Inspectors who had in the past raised concerns about numerous areas praised the school for the “strong improvements in attainment and progress”.

One of the excellent grades was for leadership. The other, which bodes very well for Cayman’s future, was for “students’ civic and environmental understanding”. The school was graded ‘good’ in almost every other category, including progress and attainment in English, the quality of teaching, the curriculum and even students behaviour, contrary to public assumptions. Inspectors said there had been a “dramatic fall in the number of major incidents” relating to behaviour. They also noted a decrease in exclusions and better overall attendance.

“Students displayed positive behaviour around the school and in lessons,” the inspectors stated in the summary. “The broad range of curriculum and extra curricula activities enrich students’ educational experience. Civic and environmental understanding are promoted well by the school and as a result, students understand and are proud of the distinctive features of Caymanian life and its relation to local and global environmental issues.”

The inspectors added that not only was the behaviour of students good in discussions, they showed a “sophisticated and sensitive understanding of those who found conforming difficult and brought stresses from home into school”.

Inspectors said John Gray was a good school that has made significant improvements, most important of which were the increases in students’ achievement.

“More students achieved well, with a good number exceeding international standards in examinations and in their classroom work. Attainment was particularly strong in English and there was a good improvement in standards in mathematics and science,” they found. “There were also high standards in other subjects and in extracurricular activities such as music, drama and physical education. The curriculum was broad and catered for the interests and needs of almost all students.”

No area at the school was graded ‘weak’. A few were categorized as satisfactory, such as health and safety and the learning environment, but that was largely due to the state of the aging school campus rather than school policy. The long-awaited new school is still under construction.

Although attainment in both maths and science was graded ‘satisfactory’, it was an improvement on the past grade of ‘weak’ and progress was rated ‘good’, moving up from ‘satisfactory’ at the last inspection. .

The inspectors made some specific recommendations, in particular for the school to raise attainment for the low ability students, including special educational needs or disability (SEND) students, who are still not achieving their potential through the support programme. More than 20% of students at the school have special needs.

The inspectors also directed the school to ensure “communication between school and home is consistent and effective so that parents can better support their child’s learning and increase the use of new technology to facilitate contact between parents and the school”.

JGHS was last inspected in 2018. It has 1,100 students aged between 11 and 16. 776 students are Caymanian and 220 are on the special needs register. The head teacher is Jon Clark.