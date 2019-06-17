Major mixed-use project on CPA agenda
(CNS): When it meets this week, the Central Planning Authority is expected to consider a new application for a proposed mixed-use $30 million development in Grand Harbour, which would include shops, restaurants, a roof-top bar, offices and apartments, as well as a gym, a raised pool deck and a jogging track. The application under the name Harbour Walk, which appears to be a partnership between overseas property investor Eyal Patel, resident businessman Trevor Watkins and local real estate agent Jeremy Hurst, is located northeast of Grand Harbour.
Although there are no objections to the project, located in the Red Bay area on the outskirts of George Town, it presents a number of considerations for the CPA as the developers proposed to cover almost 92% of the site when the planning regulations only permit a maximum of 75% for developments in neighbourhood commercial zones.
However, planning officials noted on their agenda that a central courtyard area included in the design and stronger landscaping could address the imbalance.
The authority will also have to consider the height of development because decorative and recreational structures on the roof deck would bring the overall height to 52’ 7” above the permitted grade.
According to the project website, the proposed development would be a “buzzing hub of residences, offices, restaurants, shops and business and fitness centres” located “between the highly developed west side of the Island and the up and coming eastern districts”.
The developers claim that Harbour Walk would offer the first “Class A office” space and suites on the eastern side of George Town, with amenities comparable to the best in class.
Moratorium on all new development until waste disposal is upgraded to 21st century standards. Moratorium on all development until public transportation system, like in Bermuda and everywhere else in the world, is implemented.
I’m all for someone giving Dart/Camana Bay some competition. Bring it on!
Most places invite construction. It means the community is growing. OK, lets hear the whining geniuses on CNS.