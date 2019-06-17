Jamaican killed in WB violence

West Bay Police Station

(CNS): A 42-year-old man from Jamaica who was living in West Bay died as a result of a stab wound to his chest Sunday night (16 June) during what appears to have been a serious incident of domestic violence, in which a woman and two children were also stabbed. The police and emergency services were called to an address in the Boatswain Bay area of the district at around 10:30pm and discovered the man, who was unresponsive, as well as the seriously injured woman and children.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman and two children, who knew the dead man, were taken to hospital, where they are currently with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police gave no other details of the incident and so far no one has been arrested.

Officers from George Town CID are now investigating events surrounding the violence and anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

