All three government high schools improving

(CNS): The three government high schools have all shown a marked improvement during the latest cycle of inspections by the Office of Education Standards. Following the news that John Gray was rated ‘good’ overall in its April 2021 review, the Layman E. Scott Sr High School on Cayman Brac has also achieved a ‘good’ ranking, not just overall but in every category in its report, improving on its ‘satisfactory’ rating in 2018. Meanwhile, although it still has some work to do, Clifton Hunter improved from its 2018 rating of ‘weak’ to ‘satisfactory’, with several areas judged to be ‘good’. However, students’ attainment remained ‘weak’ in maths and science.

Layman Scott has just 153 students aged between 11 and 17 and around 30% of them have special educational needs. Inspectors found that the students receive good quality support and guidance, which helped those with special needs to make progress.

“Relationships were positive and created an atmosphere where students could prosper and learn,” they stated in the report. “Leadership was effective and senior leaders were respected by the school community which accounted for the many improvements in the performance standards at this inspection.”

The report said the students made good progress in English, mathematics and science and in many of the other subjects. Teaching had also improved, with no ‘weak’ teaching observed on the inspection and most lessons judged as ‘good’. Thirteen performance standards had improved from ‘satisfactory’ to ‘good’ and another from ‘weak’ to ‘good’, the inspectors found.

Urging the school to continue the improvements made so far, the inspectors recommended that strategies be developed to challenge the highest achievers and support those struggling to learn. The inspectors added that the education ministry “should consider confirming the acting senior leadership posts to ensure stability”.

The acting positions includes the principal, Devon Bowen, and the deputy principal, Kevin Roberts. The inspectors said, “Although most of the senior leadership team were in acting positions, in the short time they had been in posts, they had provided clear and consistent direction for the school. This had provided the necessary drive for the improvements that had resulted in better student outcomes and more effective teaching.”

Meanwhile, at Clifton Hunter things were not as rosy but the school had made some improvements including student progress in English, mathematics and science. Almost all students demonstrated positive attitudes to learning, and attainment in English had also strengthened to ‘good’. The inspectors also noted an improvement in the behaviour of students as a result of higher expectations of them by the leadership. Behaviour and attitudes resulted in generally orderly classrooms and largely good conduct, and the number of exclusions and suspensions had been reduced, the report stated.

Given that there is still some way to go before the school can achieve a ‘good’ rating, the inspectors made a number of recommendations. They said CHHS needed to raise standards of achievement in all year groups, embed best practice in teaching and secure consistency across the school. Inspectors also called for appropriate support in all subjects for students with special educational needs. The school has 175 SEN students among a total of 785 aged eleven to 16.

Last Wednesday John Gray celebrated its ‘good’ rating at a special assembly chaired by student leaders Jelani Hanson and Keanna Kelly and opened by Year 8 student Jerrin Reynolds-Velasquez, which showcased the improved student progress mentioned in the OES inspection report. The event was attended by numerous dignitaries and government leaders, including the Governor Martyn Roper.

Congratulating the school, he said, “You are on the way to becoming a world-class institution.” Roper added that Deputy Governor Franz Manderson “often reminds me that there should be no silent victories. So we should shout about this from the rooftop as this is something to be celebrated.”

OES Director Nicholas Sheriff said the ‘good’ rating for JGHS and LSHS high schools was a significant achievement and “a well-earned judgement for all the hard work”. He explained that international inspectors from around the world came to inspect Cayman Islands schools and that a ‘good’ rating here is comparable to other ‘good’ ratings from around the world.