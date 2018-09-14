Teenage girl face serious charges over stabbing

(CNS): A 17-year-old girl who was arrested on Tuesday evening following a violent altercation outside the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre’s drop-in lounge on Shedden Road is now facing a number of serious charges. The teenager, who is from George Town, has been formally charged with wounding, wounding with intent, and possession of an offensive weapon. She is due to appear in court today, accused of stabbing another young woman, who is believed to still be in hospital in serious condition.

Category: Crime, Police