Crisis Centre reviewing security at teen refuge

(CNS): The Crisis Centre, which runs the TAYA Lounge in George Town that is designed to be a sanctuary from violence for at-risk teenagers, is reviewing security after an outbreak of violence this week between two teenage girls, one of whom received serious injuries after being stabbed. Officials explained that the Lounge has a buzz-in security system, cameras and panic buttons, but further security is now under review. On the night of the violence all emergency processes were followed by the staff on duty, the centre stated in a release.

The Crisis Centre directors said they were concerned for all those who have troubles in their lives and especially for the two young women involved in the incident on Tuesday. “We continue to monitor the health of the two young women with great concern,” officials said.

Explaining the role of the Lounge in a statement, the directors said, “The Crisis Centre and by extension Estella’s Place and the TAYA Lounge, is a sanctuary from violence and we promote and teach people about healthy relationships and peaceful resolution to issues. The TAYA Lounge currently has a membership of approximately 35 at-risk youth, who come regularly to find refuge.

“The TAYA Lounge is a place where teens can talk to an experienced and qualified counsellor and dedicated volunteers, and where they can learn some valuable life skills such as dealing with issues that in a perfect world they should not be encountering, considering their young years.”

Regardless of the fight, the directors said they were determined to continue providing the service to help young people through their issues, and eventually break the cycle of violence, working towards the vision of a violence-free Cayman.

An open house planned for Wednesday was postponed until Thursday, 20 September, to allow for those people affected by the incident time to process. All those who plan to attend the open house event will be asked to sign a “Peace Pledge” committing themselves to non-violence from that day forward, and help reinforce the message of peace, the organisers said.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222, to submit a tip anonymously directly to police via the RCIPS website, through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 or online here.

