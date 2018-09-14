(CNS): The opposition’s boycott of the Legislative Assembly and the suspension of deputy opposition Leader Alva Suckoo came to an end Thursday, when all of the members returned to the chamber and began working on appropriations for the 2019 spending plan within the government’s two-year budget. With the exception of a few digs from the government benches about the opposition ‘taking a day off’, the matter was not mentioned, though Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller has said the issue is by no means over.

As the members began questioning ministers about spending for next year, the proceedings remained relatively cordial, and with Finance Minister Roy McTaggart chairing Finance Committee, there was little interaction between opposition MLAs and House Speaker McKeeva Bush, who had directed the premier to move the motion suspending Suckoo.

All three parts of yesterday’s finance committee proceedings are now available on CIGTV’s YouTube channel:

