Opposition plans cruise port info roadshow
(CNS): Following government’s rejection of the private member’s motion calling for a national vote on the controversial cruise berthing and cargo facility, Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller, who filed the motion, said that he and his opposition colleagues will be throwing their weight behind the campaign for a people-initiated referendum and hitting the road with a series of public meetings. Meanwhile, government has released documents that indicate the decision to push the piers further into the sea may not be anywhere near as environmentally friendly as previously implied, as more than 55 acres of coral is still facing destruction.
Miller said that despite the failure of his motion, the debate did elicit some new information about the project that will help the opposition in their efforts to demonstrate to the public why this critically important issue should be put to a countrywide ballot.
He said he was hoping that the opposition could begin public meetings in the districts by the first week of October, offering people a chance to see all of the documentation now circulating, ask questions, debate the issues and inform themselves about this huge capital project.
The opposition leader has made no secret of his concerns about this project, which is becoming evermore controversial. As more documentation emerges, questions about the decisions government has been making also increase.
In one of the documents that emerged during the debate on the call for government to trigger the referendum, Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell tabled a short document showing the redesign options, which indicated that government has not opted not for the most environmentally friendly design, as it has often implied over recent months.
This option still sees a loss of more than 15 acres of coral reef and more than 20 acres of coral substrate, patches of reef, coral heads and spurs in the direct construction footprint. The dredge footprint reaches from Soto’s Reef to Eden Rock, which means all of these reefs, in addition to those lost in direct construction, are also all at risk, plus another 20 acres of coral reef at risk from the sediment.
The document further indicates that Soto’s Reef, if it survives the construction period, will then be at risk from ships in rough weather or that are suffering technical troubles or mooring line failures. The estimated economic loss of this destruction of reefs was stated to be as much as $10.5 million annually.
With the opposition now planning to get help with the campaign for a people-initiated referendum, there are hopes that the campaign will have an even greater chance of reaching the more than 5,200 signatures it will need to force government’s hand into a national ballot.
The petition already as the signatures of almost 2,000 registered voters, as well as many more on a separate petition from residents who are not registered to vote. Volunteers are hoping for another great turn out this weekend.
The public will be able to sign the petition at Hurley’s in Grand Harbour, Pure Art, Sunset house, Bliss Yoga and the Lobster Pot dive centre. A number of people also have petition books across the district.
More information is available on the Cruise Port Referendum campaign Facebook page.
Category: development, Local News, Marine Environment, Politics, Science & Nature
PPM UNITY = GOVERNMENT WE DISTRUST!!
55 acres lol, There is a shipwreck there that has been blown apart by dynamite years ago because its in the shipping lane. lets save the scattered scrap metal thats already all over that area!
There needs to be an updated EIA before any deal is signed and it must be shared with the public
There are alot of missing things and faulty assumptions…like a business case that makes sense; or a credible threat to cruise tourism; or an emergence of Cuba as a competing destination (not even close); or an engineering study for this technical marvel in over 80 feet of bluewater ocean (like nowhere else on Earth); or a geological study with test drilling to determine where it can actually hold in the fractured and cavernous limestone outlined in the original EIA; or the acoustic and temperature impacts on marine life; or the need to continue to maintenance dredge forever to warranty depth – and who pays for that; or who is going to insure these engineering marvels against damage or catastrophic failure/loss; or that we are only using 80% of current port capacity; or the effects of acoustic and temperature changes, and reef suffocating particulate for all of Seven Mile Beach and the West Wall…drifting out to sea for miles…of course, non of these things have to do with cash payouts, so please don’t ask!
Campaign for caymanians jobs please. Unemployment is on its way down..but the opposition can work with the Government to get it to 4%. Now that would be worth a road show . By the way how many jobs will the Port project generate.
Changed the design? Won’t show the plans? Brings in CHEC? Claims the cruise ships will all leave? Claims there is no nepotism? Claims the process is transparent? Time for the Minister and his side-kick to resign.
What a tangle web we weave. I believe that they would have gone ahead with destroying all that coral just to have their way even though they knew it would not be good for the environment. How come we are just now hearing this? These technocrats cannot be trusted. There must be some good reason why this port development cannot get done, every which way they turn it it ain’t working. Good karma perhaps?????? Do not twist the arm of fate to get your way at our expense and detriment to what is good with the port as it stands.
Good job…sign the petition!!
Oh goody, the circus is in town.
So they changed the design, what else has changed and we have not been told about? This is exactly why we need referendum. Not to stop the dock but to see exactly what is going on and then decide if this is good or not. I don’t want the dock because of the way government is going about it and the impact on the environment but I do want the dock for the possible economic benefit but not at the expense of the environment.
Give us the information. If it truly is a good deal and won’t destroy the environment then I would be all for it.
I totally agree. I think Government keeps missing the point that people are less opposed to the impact of the additional tourists than the impact on the environment and surrounding businesses.
We really need the referendum.
Let’s put all of the capital projects to a vote by order of priority and dictate to Government as we see it. After all, they work for US! We put them in office not the other way around.