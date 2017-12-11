Hazard boss steps down after 36 years of service

(CNS): The director of Hazard Management Cayman Islands, McCleary Frederick, has retired from the civil service after more than 36 years working in government, having started as a trainee draughtsman in the Public Works Department (PWD) in 1981. After working his way up in the department, he moved to planning, before joining the Portfolio of Internal and External Affairs, helping to establish a permanent and full-time disaster management agency. He then became the deputy director of mitigation at the agency before becoming its director more than ten years ago.

In May 2017, Frederick made history as the first international recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Florida Governors Hurricane Conference.

At his retirement event last week, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said Frederick’s “out-of-the-box thinking and quick wit was always refreshing and engaging. He displayed the confidence of a good leader and always showed an affection and love for the people of the Cayman Islands.”

Home Affairs Minister Tara Rivers, his current chief officer, Wesley Howell, and former CO, Dax Basdeo, all lauded his work

Frederick, who will be on the job until 29 December, said that to be successful in life you have to recognise that such success will often depend on a lot of people. “I have worked with some incredible individuals over the years and have learned a bit from each of them,” he said.

