Brac, NWP, GT harbour, Sth Church St pummeled by storm

The aftermath at Lighthouse Point

Flooding at new condominiums

Dart Park (photo credit: Rachel Osborne)

(CNS): Government officials began ariel damage assessments on Tuesday afternoon in the wake of the winter storm and found that Cayman Brac, North West Point in West Bay, parts of South Church Street and the George Town Harbour had borne the brunt of the huge waves. Pictures and videos of the sea surge and flooding circulated on social media, as the public recorded damage to new condos built far too close to the sea. The port building in Cayman Brac has also been impacted, but officials have not yet confirmed the state of the dock.

A spokesperson from Hazard Management Cayman Islands said that an early aerial survey found that the very large waves had breached parts of the western coastline on Grand Cayman, inundating certain locations along the shoreline and scattering debris across several roads.

This was “just a very preliminary assessment” that will help in the decision about what should be a priority for the clean-up crews, they said. When it is safe to work, the survey will indicate where they should focus their attention and who may need to use the shelters because their homes had been inundated with seawater.

The preliminary assessment also informs logistical considerations for the more detailed assessment process, which will begin once the seas are calmer. The HMCI spokesperson said that the Creek Dock on Cayman Brac is an example of the critical infrastructure that is a priority for the assessment process.

A more detailed assessment of damaged property is expected to get underway today, Wednesday. In an official update at about 5pm Tuesday, officials said weather conditions had begun to improve across all three islands. But the high pressure behind the cold front will continue to produce strong winds, and the public should still stay away from coastlines.

Several roads are still closed, but emergency responders are working to clear them. The police will be assisting with traffic control, but caution should be taken while driving to avoid obstructions such as fallen tree limbs and power lines.

Damage assessment has also begun in the Sister Islands. In-depth damage assessments have commenced at the Cayman Brac Port, officials said.

While the government is focusing on damage to public buildings and supporting people in need, the private sector developments that were hit are also making assessments. Video circulated on social media showed some of the worst-hit locations, including luxury developments that were were inundated with sea water, such as Oceana in South Sound and the unfinished luxury condo complex Sunset Point on North West Point Road.

Older properties, including the Cracked Conch, the Tortuga Bakery, Light House Point, and private homes along North West Point, were badly hit, as were some of the harbourfront properties in George Town.

Some of the developers of the newer damaged condo buildings on North West Point and South Sound were warned by the Department of Environment that they should be building much further back from the ocean or using other building techniques to allow water to wash through. In NWP, the dynamic coastline and deep water make the area very susceptible to exactly what happened on Tuesday, and the DoE has long been advising that the current legal setbacks are inadequate.

In the aftermath of the storm and the extreme damage resulting from irresponsible development, concerns were raised on social media about insurance hikes. With property insurance already unaffordable for many homeowners, many in the local community are saying that the issue of premiums going up because of people building in risky places has to be addressed.

There is a growing belief that damage to million-dollar condos built too close to the coast in West Bay is not the fault of single-family homeowners in the middle of the district, and they should not have to pay for poor decisions where official advice has been ignored.