Minister hedges over tourism recovery for 2024

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan at the Chamber Economic Forum

(CNS): The total number of visitors to the Cayman Islands by air and sea in 2023 easily exceeded the tourism ministry’s original target of 80% of the figures for 2019, the last full year before the borders were closed as a result of the pandemic. Last year, 429,284 stayover visitors arrived, which is 85% of 2019’s record-breaking numbers. Despite the rebound, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan is aiming to reach 95% of 2019 numbers in 2024 rather than match that year’s arrivals.

“For 2024, I have set a conservative target of 478,000 visitors, which is an 11% increase over 2023 and 95% of 2019’s stayover arrivals,” Bryan said at the recent Chamber of Commerce Economic Forum. “It is important to note that returning to 2019 numbers is a benchmark. It’s not the ceiling. Continued growth in visitor arrivals beyond 2019 numbers will continue to occur incrementally, driven by increases in room stock and airlift.”

Most destinations in the region are almost back to 2019 figures, and even though the Cayman Islands was one of the last Caribbean destinations to fully reopen, it is enjoying a healthy rebound. In addition, the revenue that the Cayman Islands Government has collected from accommodation tax has soared, reaching $46.5 million in 2023, the highest ever recorded and more than double what the government had expected to collect.

“This tells us that even though the numbers have not yet fully recovered, we are earning more from our stayover visitors than ever before,” said Bryan. “That’s an example of quality over quantity.”

Nevertheless, Bryan appears to be hedging expectations and not predicting a return to 2019 arrival numberss. The target revenue from accommodation tax this year is just $40 million, increasing to $44 million in 2025, even though room stock is expected to grow this year with the opening of Hotel Indigo sometime in April and an increasing number of rooms available through platforms like Airbnb.

Meanwhile, cruise arrival figures are very unlikely to return to the 2019 peak, given the decision by several cruise lines not to bring some of their mega ships here because they don’t want to use a tender service to bring passengers ashore.

“While I have full confidence that we will get back to 2019 numbers for stayover, the outlook for cruise is not as positive,” said Bryan, who has also been floating ideas about building cruise berthing facilities despite the lack of public support for such a policy.

In 2023, a total of 1.2 million cruise passengers visited Cayman, a 30% drop from 2019. Bryan said that to stay relevant as a cruise destination and protect the existing numbers, which contribute around $200 million to the economy, “we must adapt and be willing to rethink the possibilities”. But he said there was a need to address “the friction that sometimes exists between… stayover and cruise”.

Bryan admitted that stayover tourism brings greater economic benefits. However, he said Cayman needed to recognise the opportunities that cruise tourism provides for many Caymanian businesses and entrepreneurs. “This is one of the reasons why it is important to maintain a balanced approach that supports both stayover and cruise tourism, ensuring the ongoing inclusion and success of Caymanian enterprises on both sides of the industry,” he added.

While some are of the opinion that more than half a million stayover visitors and almost two million cruise passengers per year is unsustainable, Bryan spent some time making the case that the impact of continued tourism growth would be mitigated if visitors were spread across more attractions and locations.

He did, however, accept that before the pandemic, the number of cruise visitors was having a detrimental impact on residents and visitors. “If we cast our minds back to those pre-pandemic years of growth, the industry was booming from an economic perspective. But there were also social impacts affecting our quality of life, as well as environmental concerns,” he said.

“Traffic, congestion and delays became pressing issues, and the strains on infrastructure and the environment began to surface. There were complaints about major attractions being oversubscribed and there being no place on beaches for our locals to enjoy.”

Returning to 2019 numbers, he said, would be economically beneficial but requires permanent solutions to fix the traffic and congestion issues and better pedestrian management to improve the visitor experience and minimise the impact on residents trying to go about their daily lives.

“The problem wasn’t that we had too many tourists in 2019; the problem was that we didn’t manage them correctly,” Bryan said. “What we needed was more effective solutions to manage pedestrian, vehicle and cruise passenger flows.”

He told the audience of business members that the government was now working on solutions in various ways, as he outlined some of the UPM’s policy proposals as well as the ongoing roadworks.