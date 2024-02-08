UK Lord in Cayman for UKOT security conference

Lord Sharpe

(CNS): Lord Sharpe of Epsom, the UK’s Home Office Minister for Public Safety and National Security, is currently visiting the Cayman Islands to attend the third annual Cyber Security Conference for the Overseas Territories, which is being hosted by Governor Jane Owen here in Grand Cayman. Andrew Sharpe, a Conservative member of the House of Lords, has a particular focus on policing, migration, cyber security, economic crime and civil contingencies.

Ehile he is here on the short three-day visit, he will also spend his time with the Royal Cayman Islands Police, Customs and Border Control and the Cayman Islands Coast Guard to understand the law enforcement and illicit migration challenges faced by the jurisdiction and explore what further support the UK can offer.

He will take part in a civil contingency roundtable hosted by Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly and Hazard Management Cayman Islands to learn more about Cayman’s crisis preparedness model. He will also meet with the press and attend a reception for delegates of the security conference at Government House.