Protestor conditionally discharged for minor offences

Lovell Marriott (from social media)

(CNS): A local woman who is well known for her attention-grabbing protests over the way she has been treated by medical and other authorities was conditionally discharged on Tuesday in relation to charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest during one of her protests in 2022. Although Lovell Marriott (53) was found guilty of the charges, Magistrate Philippa McFarlane used her discretion not to record a conviction or punish her any further.

However, she warned Marriott that if she committed any further offences during the next twelve months, these charges would resurface.

Lovell was not arrested for her lewd performances outside the Government Administration Building in January 2022 but for another protest. On this occasion, she had thrown rubbish onto the road, despite being told not to several times by police officers, and was warned she would be arrested. When this happened, she had lashed out and resisted arrest, the police said.

McFarlane said in her brief ruling that she was satisfied that Marriott had behaved in the way that all of the officers had described. But she gave consideration to all of the evidence, including Marriott’s claims that the officers had been too rough and had targeted her because she had been protesting the authorities.

The magistrate said she believed that there were other issues at play. While she did not specify what those issues were, they appear to be related to Marriott’s health problems. McFarlane said that, given the level of offending, it served no purpose to punish her further. In addition to the conditional discharge, she ordered Marriott to pay $100 towards the cost of the prosecution.

Marriott is understood to have suffered from some mental health issues in the past. She claims that she was wrongly sectioned in 2018 and held against her will in the mental health wing of the Cayman Islands Hospital, where she was mistreated.