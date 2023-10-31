Man resisting arrest bitten by police dog

RCIPS K9-Unit in a previous operation

(CNS): A West Bay man suspected of causing a domestic disturbance at an address off Selkirk Drive in George Town on Friday night was bitten by a police dog and treated for his injuries in hospital after he resisted arrest. Police said they were called out following a report of the man behaving aggressively and threatening a woman he knew at the address, where he also damaged property.

When they arrived, the man had already left. As they searched the area, they spotted a man who fit the description of the suspect. Officers approached him, but he ignored their questions and tried to flee, resulting in a short foot pursuit.

The officers soon cornered the man, but he became aggressive and resisted their attempts to detain him. A police K-9 was deployed and the man was bitten, after which officers successfully conducted the arrest.

The 20-year-old suspect was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment and then discharged into police custody. He has since been formally charged with two counts of damage to property and one count each of causing fear or provocation of violence, criminal trespass, and resisting arrest.

He was due to appear in court on Monday.