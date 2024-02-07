Caymanians, the people that time forgot

Reckoning2025 writes: I attended the 2024 Economic Forum and came to the conclusion that they were not addressing the 800-pound gorillas in the room while inserting some crumbs for Caymanians. To put the speeches in perspective given by the three politicians, namely the premier, the deputy premier and the minister of tourism and ports, I sum up:

The government reinstated $2 million support to assist private schools with operational costs, yet students are migrating back to government schools. The premier claims this was the result of better government school performance. Really? Is it not due to the fact that Caymanian parents can’t afford to keep them in private schools due to increased school fees driven by placement needed for expats and the cost of living?

She then answered a question from the audience from an insurance lobbyist claiming they want to do business here but can’t relocate due to private school overcrowding. She said she has no problem with having another private school built. She admitted that infrastructure had not kept pace with the rapid increase in population since COVID-19. But do you encourage more development for a transient workforce? Or are they transient? Our point system allows them to stay.

She also said that she hopes to attract students to attend the Cayman Brac High School. So now we know why $50 million is being expensed. Development is headed to the Brac, and they can accommodate the expat spillover for the main island, too.

It was announced that airlift will increase to the Brac. This will help accommodate Frank Schilling and his Port Zeus project. By the way, the deputy premier said that Cayman already registers 60% of the world’s yachts, so expect that number to climb when Port Zeus comes into service. Do you think it will stop with just the registration of yachts?

The premier said revenues were projected at a billion and operating expenses around a billion, leaving a small surplus, yet they need to borrow more money for capital projects. Is this prudent? Is it realistic to assume they will meet those revenue projections and manage expenses? We now have over half a billion in loans to pay back, and any miscalculation will result in violating the PMFL. Are we too big to fail?

At no point did any one of them address the fact that we have developed too fast and continue to do so at the cost of inflation, increased traffic, lack of housing, etc., for our people. The PACT government campaigned on over-development but they have put in an express lane for developers.

The former premier, Wayne Panton, made the mistake of not putting planning under his belt, and the minister of planning has been embroiled in attempting to sue the government to advance development, while his NHDT portfolio has been fraught with issues, with the former chairman in court and the CEO resigning.

They suggested changes to the laws to allow hotel developers et al the flexibility to build bungalows to house expat workers as a solution. Really???? We continue to import poverty. We know we don’t have the population to fill all jobs, but the thousands on NAU assistance could do these jobs if they were paying higher wages. There are several ways the government can incentivise to aid with this, but they would rather collect fees for their reelection war chest.

The real kicker for the minister of tourism and ports is to hear that his colleagues don’t support immigration reform. Their message was clear: Keep development coming, and we can figure it out as we go along.

The deputy premier invited help to build bungalows for Caymanians as part of his social policy. So, let us break that down in real English. If developers/financiers, etc, want to get breaks on business, help fund this project by the government. This government really thinks their smooth talk is fooling the masses. Nothing is free.

The minister of tourism then touted the $500k annual grant programme for new tourism products but not how it would work and how recipients would be held accountable. If they get $10k, then what? How do you recycle that to make money?

The deputy premier mentioned crowdfunding to help entrepreneurs and using wallets to facilitate the unbanked population. He has spoken with two vendors. Let’s see how the local banks respond to that. Is our population large enough to validate this technology, and will CIMA be okay with this? Bank fees here are already high, and the use of wallets will increase fees to the vendor that get passed back to the consumer.

We already have a spending culture, not a saving culture, and fintechs speed processes up but can lead to more spending and risk. The introduction of the national identification cards helps with due diligence for the unbanked, but we know the majority of the unbanked are temporary work permit holders. We all know there is exploitation going on with these workers, and many are being paid below the minimum wage.

Will the banks accept a national ID to bank these people, and what will be the outcome from a regulatory position as banks are already overburdened with regulation to stop proceeds of crime, etc? The fronting needs to be looked into first as the WORC system is failing, and the ease of opening a business has created unintended consequences of allowing fronting.

The deputy premier took us on a journey of early Cayman to where we are now, from seamen and turtling to the financial empire we have today. He said that Cayman could have been the islands that time forgot had our forefathers not had the vision to change our economic path.

I am sure some of our forefathers are rolling in their graves as our economic advancement is leaving ownership off the table, and Caymanians are the people that time forgot.