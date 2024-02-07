Officer cleared over death of K9 at GT Police Station
(CNS): A police constable charged with animal cruelty following the death in 2022 of Baron, a police dog in the RCIPS K-9 Unit, has been acquitted after a magistrate found he was not to blame. The dog died of heat stroke after he was left outside the George Town Police Station in the sun without access to water or food. PC Timothy Munroe, who denied the allegation, was charged following an investigation by the ombudsman’s Government and Police Complaints unit, which passed on its findings to the Office of Public Prosecutions.
Munroe was accused of causing the animal’s death due to negligence because he forgot to open a kennel door, which blocked off Baron’s access to food and water for a whole day as the temperature rose to as much as 104°F.
But following a Summary Court trial, defence attorney Dennis Brady successfully argued that more senior members of the RCIPS had blamed Munroe, a junior officer who had only been with the unit for a month, as those really responsible for Baron were on leave or off sick, leaving the younger inexperienced officer to take care of the dog.
No one else from the RCIPS was charged in connection with his death.
Magistrate Vanessa Allard, who presided over the case, noted that under the Animals Act, the prosecution had to prove that Munroe had denied Baron access to food and water with ill intent. She said she found that the prosecution did not prove he had done anything to intentionally harm the dog and had followed the unit’s policy of cleaning the kennels and ensuring water and food were provided.
He had simply forgotten to make the last critical step of providing access and opening the sliding door between the outside exercise yard and the kennel.
The court heard that Munroe had already worked a night shift before he attended to the dog on behalf of his official handler, who was on vacation. He had been called out to the scene of a firearms-related operation during that shift, which came at the end of a four-day rotation.
The court heard during the trial that he was feeling unwell at the time, and the next day he tested positive for COVID-19. When he left the station later that day, he told colleagues he was exhausted and feeling ill.
Despite the charges, Munroe was not fully suspended and has remained on duty as his case wound its way through the criminal justice system.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Rule of thumb in Cayman courts
Caymanian – elect jury trial = not guilty
Expat – go for Judge only (as Caymanian Jury = guilty as hell!)
truth!…but you might get arrested for it!
“He had simply forgotten to make the last critical step…” this is called Criminal Negligence.
Criminal negligence (sometimes called culpable negligence) refers to a defendant who acts in disregard of a serious risk of harm that a reasonable person in the same situation would have perceived. Another common definition includes an act that amounts to a gross deviation from the general standard of care.
Ho much experience do you need to used common sense when taking care of the dog?
Business as usual. A LIFE WAS LOST! If I attacked that dog unna would pull a gun and shoot me! Make this had been someone working in a warehouse who “forgot” to check the corner and impaled another employee with a forklift and I bet you the outcome would be different!
The next time I “forget” to not break the speed limit or DUI as to endanger another person’s life, I trust the “i feeling sick so don’t test me like jon jon” excuse will fly just as easily.
The RCIPS LOVE to ruin other people’s lives yet act like they shouldn’t be held accountable for their wrongs. If you’ve ever filed a complaint against a police officer (eg pulling me – a woman – over to have a “conversation/flirt” after having not broken any laws) you would know the ombudsman sides with them and at most results in someone giving them advice to “not do it again”.
so no one is held responsible.
Poor pup, rest in peace.
Absolutely disgusting no one is being held accountable for this. Am I surprised? No, this is the norm here in Cayman but still, I’m sick to my stomach. That poor dog deserved better.
CNS, can you find out what measures are being put in place to ensure this doesn’t happen again? I’m so concerned about the other police dogs still there. How could anyone not notice or think to check on the dogs before leaving? SO HORRIBLE of that officer and everyone else working at RCIPS.
This case is Cayman civil service in a nutshell, no responsibility and no consequences. RIP Baron, what a horrible way to die.
disgusting and yet another reason to have no respect for the rcips…
so if not munroe, then who???
but of course!…no such thing as accountability in the civil service.
cayman justice=no justice.
great job again by dpp….zzzzz
think this whole case sums up everything wrong with cig, civil service and justice system…
just another day in wonderland.
Given the facts as outlined in the post, I can’t understand why anyone thought the officer should be charged. Waste of time and money, not to mention the negative effects on the officer who was obviously not criminally responsible.
He should have got some kind ofpunishment, he caused the death of this 15,000 $ dog in such a horrible way without any kind punishment ? .He forgot so that makes it ok ???. How can the public trust such a man as a policeman ??