Officer cleared over death of K9 at GT Police Station

RCIPS dog Baron

(CNS): A police constable charged with animal cruelty following the death in 2022 of Baron, a police dog in the RCIPS K-9 Unit, has been acquitted after a magistrate found he was not to blame. The dog died of heat stroke after he was left outside the George Town Police Station in the sun without access to water or food. PC Timothy Munroe, who denied the allegation, was charged following an investigation by the ombudsman’s Government and Police Complaints unit, which passed on its findings to the Office of Public Prosecutions.

Munroe was accused of causing the animal’s death due to negligence because he forgot to open a kennel door, which blocked off Baron’s access to food and water for a whole day as the temperature rose to as much as 104°F.

But following a Summary Court trial, defence attorney Dennis Brady successfully argued that more senior members of the RCIPS had blamed Munroe, a junior officer who had only been with the unit for a month, as those really responsible for Baron were on leave or off sick, leaving the younger inexperienced officer to take care of the dog.

No one else from the RCIPS was charged in connection with his death.

Magistrate Vanessa Allard, who presided over the case, noted that under the Animals Act, the prosecution had to prove that Munroe had denied Baron access to food and water with ill intent. She said she found that the prosecution did not prove he had done anything to intentionally harm the dog and had followed the unit’s policy of cleaning the kennels and ensuring water and food were provided.

He had simply forgotten to make the last critical step of providing access and opening the sliding door between the outside exercise yard and the kennel.

The court heard that Munroe had already worked a night shift before he attended to the dog on behalf of his official handler, who was on vacation. He had been called out to the scene of a firearms-related operation during that shift, which came at the end of a four-day rotation.

The court heard during the trial that he was feeling unwell at the time, and the next day he tested positive for COVID-19. When he left the station later that day, he told colleagues he was exhausted and feeling ill.

Despite the charges, Munroe was not fully suspended and has remained on duty as his case wound its way through the criminal justice system.