Premier U-turns on luxury property duty increase

Watermark on Seven Mile Beach

(CNS): Plans to increase stamp duty on luxury properties appear to have been dropped just a few weeks after it was suggested by Premier Julianna O’Connor-Connolly. The possibility of increasing stamp duty was raised in parliament in the UPM leader’s budget address in December, with the implication that the new government was considering raising the duty in locations such as Seven Mile Beach, where many of the condos are sold to overseas owners. But on Friday, O’Connor-Connolly told a business audience that it was under reconsideration.

“We have heard your cry,” she said at the Chamber of Commerce Economic Forum. The decision to walk back the proposed luxury tax would not put the new government’s revenue predictions for 2024/25 in jeopardy, she stated, maintaining that other revenue measures the government was rolling out would bring in the additional $130 million it needs to meet operating expenses over the next two years.

The premier told the audience that the idea of increasing stamp duty was being shelved during a question and answer session following her main address. The Q&A was held with past Chamber president Shomari Scott.

When she suggested during the budget meeting that the government was considering the hike, the premier provided few details. However, CNS understands that the proposal would have seen the current rate of 7.5% grow to 15% for those very expensive condos on beachfront property around Seven Mile Beach, which would have had little effect on Caymanians other than the small number of local millionaires.

There were also indications that the duty hike could have been limited to overseas non-resident owners, making it a popular way to increase government revenue without causing inflation or hurting local residents.

At the Chamber Forum, O’Connor-Connolly did not say why the UPM was making the U-turn on an idea that is gaining traction in the community as a way of curbing the acquisition of luxury beachfront property by overseas investors.

The increasing number of low-paid foreign workers needed to build and service these high-end developments is putting an enormous strain on the local infrastructure, which means the government must take on expensive capital projects to alleviate the pressure. Many believe the high-net-worth individuals who own them should be taxed to cover these costs.

Given the lack of details that have been made public about the proposal, it’s unclear who would have lobbied successfully to stop such a proposal other than developers of high-end properties and the realtors who are selling them.