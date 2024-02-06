Storm mashes north shorelines of Cayman Islands

La Esperanza owner Ethan “Bussy” Dilbert inspects the damage (from social media)

Storm damage near the Port Authority (from social media)

(CNS): The storm currently passing the Cayman Islands brought extensive damage and severe flooding to the north shore of the three islands. However, in a video posted on social media, Henry Scott showed how some properties on Cayman Brac were saved from extreme damage by the seagrape trees left to grow on the beach in front of them — natural vegetation that has traditionally protected Cayman homes but has been increasingly removed for a clear view of the beach. (See video below.)

According to the latest government update, a marine warning remains in effect for all three Cayman Islands and residents are encouraged to take every necessary precaution, including exercising extreme caution on roadways.

All government schools were closed Tuesday due to the adverse weather conditions, but it has not been announced if they will remain closed tomorrow. Parents and guardians are advised to stay tuned to government releases for updates.

A number of roads on Grand Cayman have been closed due to the severe weather conditions. (See here)

Officials say that emergency response teams are actively monitoring the situation and are prepared to assist as needed. The Red Cross shelter, located at 34 Huldah Avenue (across from the Farmers Market), is open and residents are encouraged to visit www.redcross.org.ky for more information about their shelter.

The Cayman Islands Government recommends that the public continue to refrain from engaging in any in-water activities on all three Islands, stay well back from the shoreline, and ensure that marine vessels remain in safe harbour and secured until further notice.

Brac video by Henry Scott: