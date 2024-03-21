HMCI testing systems in UNESCO tsunami drill

Caribe Wave 24 – two tsunami scenarios

(CNS): Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI) is taking part in CARIBE WAVE 24 today as part of the annual tsunami exercise of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). The exercise, which aims to test tsunami preparedness in the region, creates two tsunami scenarios, one generated by a magnitude 8.7 earthquake in the Puerto Rico Trench and the other caused by a magnitude 8.47 earthquake located on the Northern Panama Deformed Belt.

HMCI is using the drill to test communication and dissemination of tsunami messages and information from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center to the Cayman Islands National Tsunami Contacts and National Tsunami Focal Points. It will also test satellite phone technology to contact the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency, HMCI said in a release.

“Additionally, the recent acquisition of the NOAA Tsunami Inundation Model (with the support of the Caribbean Tsunami Information Center, USAID, NOAA, and others) represents a pivotal moment for local risk assessment capacity for the tsunami threat, and it will lead to significant changes in Cayman’s preparedness strategies,” HMCI said.

HMCI Director Dani Coleman said, “We do not know when a tsunami will hit Cayman, but we do know that there will be little notice and this puts a big responsibility on HMCI to plan, develop standard operating procedures and practice through exercises like Caribe Wave. This also puts responsibility on every member of the public to know how to respond and to download the National Emergency Notification App.”

HMCI said that participating in exercises is essential for readiness and assists in identifying gaps and issues. It is expected that the lessons identified during the 2024 Caribe Wave Exercise will be integrated into the plans and procedures and improve the Cayman Islands’ ability to respond to and recover from tsunamis if they occur.

The exercise will be coordinated with the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Caribbean regional emergency management stakeholders: the Coordination Centre for the Prevention of Natural Disasters in Central America (CEPREDENAC), the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), and the French Inter-Ministerial for the Antilles Estate Major Zone (EMIZA), as well as the Central America Tsunami Advisory Center (CATAC) of Nicaragua.