NCC chair silent over departure
(CNS): Cayman’s environment is facing yet another blow with confirmation from Christine Rose-Smyth that she has resigned from chair of the National Conservation Council. She told CNS that she did not want to comment on her reasons for stepping down but her departure comes at a time when government has made it clear that it will be watering down the National Conservation Law as the environment becomes the main casualty of the new administration. Rose-Smyth recently revealed that, despite several requests, she had struggled to get a meeting with either Environment Minister Dwayne Seymour or the premier following announcements that the law was going to be redrafted.
CNS contacted the ministry about the departure of Rose-Smyth, but there has been no response from Seymour or his ministry councillor, Capt Eugene Ebanks, whom he designated to oversee environmental issues.
Jennifer Ahearn, the chief officer in the ministry with responsibility for the environment, said Cabinet was in the process of finding a replacement.
“We can confirm that we have received a letter from Christine Rose-Smyth tendering her resignation as chair of the National Conservation Council (NCC). She has not given any reason for her resignation and we cannot speculate on why she has resigned,” Ahearn said. She also confirmed that “a multi-stakeholder committee to review the National Conservation Law is expected to convene in the New Year”.
During the last Legislative Assembly meeting, Seymour, who made it clear that he knows very little about, and has little interest in, environmental issues but was nevertheless quick to criticise the legislation, stated that the chair of the NCC would be invited to be part of the review but it is now not clear if that would include Rose-Smyth.
A former lawyer who has been a long-time advocate for the environment, Rose-Smyth is an orchid expert who has often stated that the main threat to biodiversity in the Cayman Islands, both long-term and immediate, is the human impact on primary habitat, as land conservation had lagged behind marine conservation until the passage of the conservation law.
However, the Premier Alden McLaughlin’s recent comments about the legislation, describing it as “ridiculous” and Seymour’s lack of enthusiasm for the law has signaled that, despite the advances made under the previous minister, Wayne Panton, who was a genuine champion for conservation, the government is likely to be taking retrograde steps.
Panton recently told CNS of his bitter disappointment over the current administration’s misleading comments about the legislation and that the new minister appeared to be “against the environment rather than for it”. Describing the attitudes in parliament now as an “about-face”, he noted just a few years ago the historic law had the unanimous backing of politicians, but that a truly “pro-Caymanian” piece of legislation was facing an unwarranted backlash based on “fake facts”.
Category: Land Habitat, Marine Environment, Science & Nature
Butting heads with backwards greedy people must be draining for someone armed with the facts.
0
0
First thing… Dwayne Seymour should not be the minister for environment, it should have not been an option.. he’s got no clue and his Councillor is so absent.. its comical! Then there is the Premier…. he so anti-environment and willing to sell all the land to developers and continue to build these massive buildings and roads… all to satisfy the big spenders and investors. We can definitely see what his priorities are but yet won’t speak public ally on such matters. We know you read these posts Mr. Premier but do find the time in your ‘busy’ schedule to speak to the people in public forum such as TV and radio.
The former Minister’s comments are quite interesting that he speaks again his party (or is it now his former party) but I’m glad he said what he did! But then again Wayne, Alden still running the show, so you know how things roll! God help us and this country.
11
0
beginning of the end….all in the name if money….sad to see the pillars fighting for our environment leaving..😯😢
9
0
Soon the island will be made of concrete which doesn’t absorb water as well as roots.
33
1
I would like to thank Ms Rose-Smyth for her long dedication to serving and the protection of the Cayman Islands Environment . I understand her frustration in dealing with a Government that is hell bent on believing that the ONLY PURPOSE FOR THE ISLANDS are DEVELOPING .
I think that the reason Mr. Seymour aren’t more concerned for the Islands Environment which is under his responsibility /Ministry . Is that he doesn’t see the importance of it , and he has been convinced that there’s a lot of money to be made from having it all developed .
I have to believe that what is trying to be done on the Island is that everything is going to be controlled by a few people which is very very scary for the future of the Islands.
50
5
What Government needs is a level headed person without a lobbyist agenda who is not only capable of understanding the law, but administering it in an unbiased and unfettered way.
22
3
You mean to run the CPA, right?
2
0
Alden and John-John want a “Yes Man” that is willing to sit with their head in the sand.
41
1
SSM345 , You must mean another yes man , he Alden already have two yes men with their heads in the sand .
23
1
She’s had enough beating her head against the wall trying to recommend responsible environmental stewardship to the regressive Neanderthal minds in charge of Cayman’s dwindling natural environment. They just don’t see any value in preserving it, just the value of permitting wholesale unhindered development.
64
3
If we kill our environment, we kill ourselves…we need to have workable protections that allow both sides to function side by side. However more than anything, we need to start working on sea defenses or there will be no Cayman left in 30 years time.
42
4
Absolutely bunk! Sea level isn’t rising or at least around Cayman. Didn’t you know the wall of ignorance that surrounds Cayman will protect us from any fictitious rising waters. As I see that wall is getting higher proportionally with the pace of development and demise of The NCC.
15
23
Right on. These Pigeons are so ready to swallow this global warming tax fraud, it’s amazing. What happened to critical thinking? People just want emotional liberal feel good about myself koolaid.
CNS: Here’s how those emotional liberals at ExxonMobil feel about global warming (click here). Pigeons all!
4
12
CNS is on a XXXing roll first Unison, now this generic “I know better than all the worlds scientists type”
Keep it up CNS,
5
3
Critical thinking will do you a pile of good as the water laps over your feet….you will be thinking that you should have taken notice as Miami, parts of Virginia, the really low lying Bahamas, various Indian ocean Islands are already are suffering the effects of rising sea levels…but hey ho, you just go on shouting that we are all idiots. Somehow I think you are the type that would be pushing women and children out of the boat so you could get in.
5
0
In 137 years the earth temperature has raised less than 2 degrees.
5
0
So, you’re probably ok with raising your body temperature only 2 degrees, eh?
0
0
That is a lot.
0
0
You thumbs downers, can’t you recognize sarcasm when you see it? I guess it has to be ankle deep before you realize your in the $hit too. Really feel sorry for the people that have no where else to go.
10
2
Maybe you should give up sarcasm? In your words sounds more like narcissism…
1
1
But the sea level is certainly rising in Miami Beach with major consequences every time there is a high tide and high winds off the Miami coast. 11:16 don’t stay in your shell too long or you will certainly drown, and your wall of ignorance will not protect you.
4
1