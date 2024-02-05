Residents urged to heed warning over gale force winds

(CNS): The National Weather Service and Hazard Management Cayman Islands have said that as the strong cold front expected to affect the Cayman Islands tonight moves closer to our area, residents should expect near gale force winds and very rough seas. Weather conditions began deteriorating Monday and will get worse into tomorrow. Wave heights of up to fifteen feet are forecast, so HMCI is working with the Port Authority to secure the George Town Harbour, where road closures were in place Monday evening along Seafarers Way and parts of North Church Street.

A marine warning remains in effect, and the public is urged to exercise extreme caution until further updates are provided. “The community’s cooperation and adherence to these safety recommendations are crucial for ensuring the well-being of all residents during this weather event”, officials stated in a severe weather bulletin issued Monday evening.

The Cayman Islands Government recommends the following safety precautions.

No in-water activity: Residents are urged to refrain from engaging in any in-water activities on all three Cayman Islands.

Unpredictable and varying wave heights pose potential hazards: Stay well back from shore, particularly along the George Town Harbour and Seven Mile Beach.

Vessel safety: All maritime vessels should remain in safe harbour and securely anchored until further notice.

Limited activity along the western shore: Residents are advised to minimise outdoor activities along the western shore to ensure personal safety.

Avoid driving through standing water: Motorists are cautioned against driving through standing water, as it may be deeper than anticipated.

Motorists are cautioned against driving through standing water, as it may be deeper than anticipated. Awareness of debris: Exercise caution and be vigilant for debris on roads, particularly in areas prone to high winds and rough seas.